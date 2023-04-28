Florence Pugh's Blunt Bob and Wispy Bangs Are Giving Michelle Pfeiffer From 'Scarface'

But her sheer green gown is all Tinker Bell.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Published on April 28, 2023 @ 09:26AM
Florence Pugh
It was almost a case of mistaken identity at the grand reopening of Tiffany & Co.'s flagship store in Manhattan when Florence Pugh showed up to the star-studded event looking very much like another A-list actress. 

On Thursday, Pugh debuted a brand-new hairstyle at the event that was undoubtedly inspired by Michelle Pfeiffer in the 1983 crime drama Scarface (her hairstylist Peter Lux even confirmed it). Styling her collarbone-grazing blonde bob sleek and straight with the ends curled under, Pugh added freshly-shorn fringe to the mix that was nearly identical to Pfeiffer's character Elvira Hancock's bangs. Her smoky eye makeup, matte pink lips, and rosy cheeks only amplified the vampy effect of her glam. 

Florence Pugh

Getty

While her beauty look was full-on femme fatale, her outfit — a sheer pale green strapless gown by Valentino — was less temptress, more Tinker Bell. Her dress featured a bustier-style neckline and long flowing sleeves that attached at her biceps and pooled onto the floor. She accessorized with see-through platform heels and Tiffany & Co. jewelry — including a pendant necklace and stacks of diamond rings. 

In just a few days, Florence will wear another Valentino design (likely sheer) to her first-ever Met Gala on Monday with the fashion house's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli as her date. Speaking with The New York Times about her gown, Florence dropped a few hints as to what everyone can expect to see. "It’s big, but we like big, don’t we? When I’m on those red carpets, there is so much pressure because you’re either selling a movie or trying to make a moment. They’re nerve-racking. The whole point is that you are expressing yourself with what you are wearing. Every time I step out in whatever dress, that’s a version of me that I’m really proud of." 

She continued, "There’s so much glamour on the carpets, and people who know how to pose and walk, and you’re like, oh my god, I’m so out of my depth. But to have this person with you who designed the dress after talking and planning and creating for months takes away 30, 40 percent of the fear. The idea is to be as bold as possible. I love the power that it gives me. I love how it sparks conversation."

