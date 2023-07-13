Florence Pugh Narrowly Saved Emily Blunt From a Major Wardrobe Malfunction During ‘Oppenheimer’’s U.K. Premiere

And the recovery couldn't have been more flawless.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 13, 2023 @ 02:22PM
Florence Pugh Emily Blunt Wardrobe Malfunction
Photo:

Getty Images

We all know that good friends have each other’s backs, but great friends? Well, it seems they have each other’s fronts, too — at least according to Florence Pugh and Emily Blunt.

On Wednesday, the actresses gave the world a break from Barbie mania by stepping out for Oppenheimer’s U.K. premiere in London. While each of the women couldn’t have looked more stunning during the outing — Pugh wore a plunging blue denim minidress from Moschino while Blunt sported a metallic bronze pantsuit — it was the pair’s sweet (and slightly hilarious) display of friendship that really caught our eye. 

At one point during the carpet, the actresses took a moment to pose together for a photo when the button of Emily’s blazer unexpectedly burst open, daring to reveal her bra underneath. Wasting no time reacting to the wardrobe malfunction, Florence quickly used her body to shield Blunt from the cameras as the pair giggled and hugged while trying to fix the blazer. 

Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh attend the London Photocall for Universal Pictures' "Oppenheimer"

getty

Although Blunt’s presence at the premiere comes shortly before the film, which she stars in alongside Pugh, Matt Damon, and Robert Downey Jr., is set to hit theaters on July 21 (the same day as the aforementioned Barbie movie, mind you), it comes just days after the star revealed that she’s planning on taking a break from acting to focus on motherhood.

During an appearance on the Table For Two podcast, the actress opened up about how difficult it is to balance her career with being a mom to her two daughters, who she shares with her husband John Krasinski.

“But this year, I’m not working. I worked quite a bit last year and my oldest baby is 9, so we’re in the last year of single digits. And I just feel there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they’re little,” she said. “And it’s, ‘Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?’ And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones.”

Related Articles
Nicola Coughlan at the London Barbie premiere
All About Nicola Coughlan's Custom, Sustainable Wiederhoeft 'Barbie' Premiere Dress
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie's Latest 'Barbie' Press Tour Look Paid Tribute to This Ultra-Rare Doll
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian's Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit Featured the Biggest Bump-Baring Cutout
Margot Robbie attends the "Barbie" European Premiere
Margot Robbie Channeled Another Iconic Barbie on the Carpet — and We Figured Out Which One
Dua Lipa attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square
Dua Lipa's Latest 'Barbie' Look Includes a Super-High Ponytail and All Versace Everything
Emily Ratajkowski July 12 Instagram Sheer Dress Keyhole Cutout
Emily Ratajkowski's Latest Sheer Look May Be Her Most Naked Dress to Date
Nicole Kidman Black Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello Halter Dress Paramount+ 'Special Ops: Lioness' Event London
Nicole Kidman’s Black Gown Is More Cutout Than Dress
Emily Ratajkowski attends the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Sheer Dress at the Cemetery
timothee chalamet calah lane cinemacon 2023
Timothée Chalamet Isn't Playing Your Parents' Willy Wonka
sofia vergara birthday swimsuit ig
Sofía Vergara Celebrated Her 51st Birthday in a Lacy White Cut-Out Swimsuit
Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa Wore 2023’s Popular Summer Skirt Trend With a Supermodel Staple
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie, two of the best-dressed celebrities on the Barbie Movie red carpet pose together at the Barbie movie premiere.
The Best-Dressed Celebs at the Barbie World Premiere in L.A.
Margot Robbie Dance Scene in 'Barbie' Production Still
It's Official: 'Barbie' "Lives Up to the Hype"
Issa Rae 'Barbie' Los Angeles Premiere Pink Dress
Issa Rae Wore a Deliciously Pink Velvet Dress With the Biggest Bow and Keyhole Cutout
dua lipa 'barbie' premiere
Dua Lipa's Totally See-Through Bedazzled Gown (and Crystal-Covered Thong) Has Us Gasping for Air
ryan gosling 'barbie' premiere
Ryan Gosling's Barbie Premiere Jewelry Was a Sneaky Shout-Out to Eva Mendes