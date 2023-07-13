Florence Pugh Narrowly Saved Emily Blunt From a Major Wardrobe Malfunction During ‘Oppenheimer’’s U.K. Premiere

We all know that good friends have each other’s backs, but great friends? Well, it seems they have each other’s fronts, too — at least according to Florence Pugh and Emily Blunt.

On Wednesday, the actresses gave the world a break from Barbie mania by stepping out for Oppenheimer’s U.K. premiere in London. While each of the women couldn’t have looked more stunning during the outing — Pugh wore a plunging blue denim minidress from Moschino while Blunt sported a metallic bronze pantsuit — it was the pair’s sweet (and slightly hilarious) display of friendship that really caught our eye.

At one point during the carpet, the actresses took a moment to pose together for a photo when the button of Emily’s blazer unexpectedly burst open, daring to reveal her bra underneath. Wasting no time reacting to the wardrobe malfunction, Florence quickly used her body to shield Blunt from the cameras as the pair giggled and hugged while trying to fix the blazer.

Although Blunt’s presence at the premiere comes shortly before the film, which she stars in alongside Pugh, Matt Damon, and Robert Downey Jr., is set to hit theaters on July 21 (the same day as the aforementioned Barbie movie, mind you), it comes just days after the star revealed that she’s planning on taking a break from acting to focus on motherhood.

During an appearance on the Table For Two podcast, the actress opened up about how difficult it is to balance her career with being a mom to her two daughters, who she shares with her husband John Krasinski.

“But this year, I’m not working. I worked quite a bit last year and my oldest baby is 9, so we’re in the last year of single digits. And I just feel there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they’re little,” she said. “And it’s, ‘Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?’ And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones.”

