Florence Pugh Buzzed Her Hair For "Vanity" Purposes

Florence Pugh is explaining the inspiration behind her internet-breaking buzzcut — and it's not what you'd think. Earlier this year, Pugh shocked the fashion world when she stepped onto the Met Gala carpet debuting a totally new hairdo and in a new interview, the actress is expanding on the deeper meaning behind the hair decision.

“I purposefully chose to look like that. I wanted vanity out of the picture,” Pugh told Radio Times, according to the Daily Mail. “Hollywood is very glamorous — especially for women — and it's hard for an audience to see past that. Whenever I've not needed to be glam or have a full face of makeup, I fight to keep it that way. It helps the audience."

"Vanity is gone," she added. "The only thing that people can look at then is your raw face."

Pugh also added that the same sentiment applies to her makeup, as well, which she prefers to keep minimal. “Even at the beginning of my career, I was always fighting to control my image,” she said. “It helps me when I'm wearing less makeup because then I'm less of a sparkly thing on screen. I feel like I'm allowed to do ugly faces, like it's more acceptable.”

The star has continued rocking the sophisticated pixie while promoting her highly anticipated film, Oppenheimer, adding colors like pink and golden blonde in the process. During one photocall, Pugh wore a blue Moschino minidress styled with a rose-hued hair color. Days later, she switched things up with a caramel shade during the London premiere. The warm tone perfectly complemented her plunging cut-out gown. In the Christopher Nolan-helmed movie, which hits theaters this Friday, Pugh portrays J. Robert Oppenheimer's (played by Cillian Murphy) romantic interest, Jean Tatlock.