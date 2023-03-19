Florence Pugh Just Made a Case for the Polarizing Wedge Boot

First, peplums, and now, wedge boots. Florence Pugh is resurrecting some the most divisive trends of the 2010s one outfit at a time. Just a month after putting a high-fashion spin on the business-casual peplum silhouette at the London Critics Circle Film Awards, the actress pulled out another controversial piece from her wardrobe while stepping out with her grandma Pat in New York City over the weekend.



Spotted by photographers in the Tribeca neighborhood, Pugh bundled up in a camel-colored Valentino wool coat lined with the fashion brand's iconic V logo on the collar and belt, which matched the print on her tote bag. Meanwhile, dark-wash flared jeans made their way down to the polarizing shoe in question: a pair of wedge-heeled boots. However, Florence's version wasn't clunky or awkward (which got the wedge boot a bad rap in the first place), and, instead, were the exact opposite, offering a much sleeker and more stylish shape.



For glam, she wore her shoulder-grazing blonde hair down and in voluminous waves with a deep side part, and paired a nude lip with a subtly smoky eye.

The next day, Florence was photographed out and about with her grandma once again in another chic outerwear-boot combination. This time around, she wore a floor-sweeping gray trench coat that was left untied, revealing an all-black ensemble underneath — including her black pointed-toe boots with the chunkiest of heels. She accessorized with cat-eye sunglasses and the same Valentino bag she was previously toting around town.