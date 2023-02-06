Florence Pugh Wore a High Fashion Take on the Peplum With a Red-Veiled Cowboy Hat

While the majority of Hollywood attended the Grammy Awards (or Grammy-adjacent parties) over the weekend, Florence Pugh did not — but her outfit could've fooled us.



On Sunday, Pugh made a glamorous appearance at the 43rd annual London Critics' Circle Film Awards in a look that was on par with the theatrical fashion synonymous with the Grammys. Bringing the drama to the red carpet, the actress — who was nominated for Best British/Irish Actress for her role in The Wonder — wore a high fashion take on the peplum in an all-red outfit from designer Robert Wun's spring 2023 couture collection. Her strapless top with fanned-out pleats and lace-up detailing in the back was complemented by a matching maxi skirt in a mermaid silhouette.



But Pugh's peplum wasn't the most surprising part of her outfit. Instead, it was her red cowboy hat that came complete with a coordinating built-in veil that touched the floor. Underneath the flashy hat, Pugh wore her short blonde hair curled and accessorized with gold hoops, layered necklaces, and her signature septum ring. To offset the loudness of her look, she kept her glam simple, sporting only rosy cheeks, a dark pink lip, and dewy skin.

Florence isn't the only A-lister to co-sign the revival of the 2010s peplum. Just last week, Reese Witherspoon wore an aqua blue midi dress with a plunging neckline and a pleated peplum, and before that, Nicole Kidman arrived at the 2022 Oscars in a blue Armani Privé gown with an exaggerated ruffle at the waist.