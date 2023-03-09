Florence Pugh Elevated Businesswear With a Side Boob-Baring Crop Top and Floor-Skimming Opera Gloves

When Florence Pugh hits a red carpet, you know that the most delectable drama usually isn’t too far behind (whether sartorial or otherwise). Such was the case for the actress’s appearance at the premiere of her upcoming film, A Good Person, on Wednesday, which not only saw Pugh sport the most dramatic take on businesswear, maybe ever, but also saw her reunite with a former flame in a big way.

Stepping out on the carpet in head-to-toe Erdem, Pugh looked as glamorous as ever for the occasion in a pair of high-waisted black and gray houndstooth trousers paired with the glitziest black ruffled turtleneck crop top that was left open on the sides to reveal a hint of side boob — but that wasn’t all. While stunning on its own, the true focal point of the outfit came in the form of a set of black opera gloves that featured ruching, puff sleeves, and floor-length pieces of fabric.

Valentino black platform heels and dainty Tiffany & Co and Maria Tash jewelry accessorized the look, and Pugh let her ensemble take center stage by pulling her blonde hair into a slicked-back top knot (complete with a matching black ribbon).

After looking phenomenal on the carpet on her own, the actress took a minute to pose for photos with her ex-boyfriend of three years (and the director, writer, and producer of the film), Zach Braff.

getty images

When answering questions after the screening, Pugh said that her close relationship with Braff allowed him to write some of her own personality traits into the character. “He knows how I talk, he knows how I take the piss out of people and I think he just put that in his script and I was allowed to come and fill in where it was needed,” she said. “But reading something that is dedicated for you written by someone who knows you so well is a wonderful gift.”