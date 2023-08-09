Florence Pugh’s Take On Festival Style Included Totally Sheer Pantsuits and a Bleached Buzzcut

“This is a lot, isn’t it?”

Published on August 9, 2023
While the rest of the world has been busy shimmering together at Taylor Swift’s L.A. Eras Tour stop (see: Channing Tatum’s DIY "Anti-Hero"-themed tee), Florence Pugh was hard at work churning out some of her best festival looks: sheer, sheer, and more sheer.

On Monday, the actress recapped “yet another stupidly gorgeous weekend” at the Wilderness music festival at Cornbury Park in Oxfordshire, while sporting more than a few eclectic ensembles for the occasion. While the post’s first slide captured the pure joy on the faces of Florence and her friends rolling around in the grass, a later slide revealed the ultimate festival-goer ‘fit: a see-through neon green halter pantsuit featuring flared bottoms and a massive cutout at the bodice. She wore nothing under the totally sheer number, but a pink criss-cross string bikini with coordinating bottoms to match the hot pink, fuzzy cowboy hat. The festival essentials of a holographic fanny pack, a smattering of rings, loud, colorful sunglasses, and an impressive collection of glow bracelets rounded out her look.

Florence Pugh Festival Look

Florence Pugh/Instagram

“My favorites of all,” she began the carousel of photos. “Thank you @wildernesshq for yet another stupidly gorgeous weekend. Even the mild to excruciating food poisoning on the last day was an interesting twist that I truly wasn’t expecting ... and I still wouldn’t change a thing. Not even a bite.”

She continued, “Thank you friends for being the weirdest bunch of freaks a 5’4 girl could ask for. I love you I love you I Looooove you.”

Florence Pugh Festival Look

Florence Pugh/Instagram

Elsewhere in the dump, the actress danced with her friends, listened to live music in front-row seats, and posed for a snap in a sheer, cut-out pink pantsuit with black platform boots as she rocked her bleached buzzcut. The most fitting photo from the festival came at the end of Miss Flo’s photo dump, where she and her friend candidly posed in a crammed crowd. Wearing the most eclectic accessories, Miss Flo sported a cheetah-print wide-brimmed hat that coordinated with her pants and a pair of oversized sunglasses, and as for her friends, they threw on a printed bucket hat.

