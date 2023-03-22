Florence Pugh Paired a Cropped Leather Moto Jacket With a Cut-Out Maxi Dress

Thanks to her role in A Good Person, Florence Pugh has been making plenty of public appearances lately (churning out look after look in the process). On Monday, she turned heads with her side-boob-baring tuxedo dress and, most recently, proved that sheer dressing can, in fact, work for everyday life — not just red carpets.

On Wednesday, Pugh stepped out in New York City for an interview with Good Morning America in a burnt orange, white, and grey form-fitted dress complete with a tie-dye pattern and a cut-out bodice. For an edgy take on the groovy dress, she layered a cropped leather moto jacket on top, which she wore fastened. Keeping with the grunge look, Pugh added worn-out, laced Dr. Martens boots, a chain-strapped handbag, and rectangular sunglasses. Her blonde hair was partially pinned back by an embellished hair clip and styled with flipped-out ends, and she opted for her signature accessories: stacked earrings and a diamond bull nose ring.

When sitting down with Good Morning America, the Oscar-nominated actress chatted about her upcoming film A Good Person (out March 24), which both she starred in and produced. Pugh, who plays a young woman named Allison, opened up about what it is like working alongside Morgan Freeman and Molly Shannon.

“Oh my goodness, well, I already had the pleasure of working with some of the greats in this industry but adding Molly and Morgan to that was just absolutely incredible,” she shared. "It’s amazing to work with artful professionals. You get to just watch and learn and soak it all up."

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Shannon plays Pugh’s mother, Diane, in the drama film, and Pugh described their relationship as a “great fit” and that the household is “bonkers” and “a family I'd liked to be a part of.”

Freeman, on the other hand, plays Daniel, who becomes an unpredictable confidante for Pugh’s character. “There’s these two characters that kind of come into each other's lives, very unexpected friendship, but it’s a friendship that is deeply needed and necessary,” she described. “And I think you get to watch this you know older man suffering through the same things this younger woman is and hopefully they kind of help each other through this tough patch.”