Florence Pugh Pulled a Carrie Bradshaw in a Pair of Mismatched Boots

And a cropped two-tone blazer.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Published on November 11, 2022 @ 08:16AM
Florence Pugh
Photo:

Getty

During Sex and the City's six-year run, there were a lot of major shoe moments, but nothing compares to the time Carrie Bradshaw stepped out in one metallic hot pink heel and one metallic blue heel on her feet. It became one of the most iconic scenes on the show, and two decades later, uncoordinated footwear is still seemingly a fashion risk worth taking. 

Case in point? On Thursday, Florence Pugh looked effortlessly stylish while she was photographed exiting her New York City hotel in a pair of knee-high boots — one black, one cream. She took the two-tone trend a step further with a midriff-baring cropped blazer and miniskirt set by Havre Studio, that, like her boots, was also split down the middle in two contrasting shades. 

The actress's edgy black-and-white look was complemented by a Gucci monogram shoulder bag, her signature septum piercing, and sultry glam — including smoky eye makeup, a tousled blonde bob, and bronzed skin. 

Pugh is currently in NYC to promote her new film The Wonder — which is set to debut on Netflix this month — and while making the press rounds, she swapped her after-dark outfit for an autumnal floral tea-length dress. Showing off her sartorial range, Florence paired the fall-ready printed dress with ladylike, pointed-toe black pumps, Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and a muted beauty look (pink lip, soft waves) for an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, proving she can do both sexy and sweet. 

