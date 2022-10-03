Florence Pugh Went Braless Underneath a Sheer Cropped Cardigan

Last night, Florence Pugh made an ultra-glamorous arrival at the Valentino dinner following the fashion brand's runway show during Paris Fashion Week.



For the stylish occasion, the actress put an even sexier spin on the already-sexy cardigan by going braless underneath a sheer cropped version with a plunging neckline — courtesy of all but one button being undone — and long sleeves. The top featured an all-over floral pattern made out of sequins and matched her see-through maxi skirt below. Florence paired the mesh bottoms with nude underwear and gold strappy sandals, and accessorized the rest of her outfit with a white Valentino handbag, a gold pendant necklace, and diamond earrings.



Beauty-wise, Florence went the full-tilt with her glam, wearing her wet blonde bob slicked back and teaming a bronzed smoky eye with a nude glossy lip.



This isn't the first time Florence has freed the nipple in Valentino. Back in July, the Don't Worry Darling star clapped back at critics of the breast-baring pink tulle gown she wore to the fashion house's haute couture show. Addressing the backlash, she wrote, "It isn't the first time and certainly won't be the last time a woman will hear what's wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what's worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be."

"I've lived in my body for a long time," Pugh continued. "I'm fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it. What's more concerning is…. Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none? What. Is. So. Terrifying. It makes me wonder what happened to you to be so content on being so loudly upset by the size of my boobs and body..?"