Florence Pugh Bleached Her Buzzcut

This blonde is having a lot of fun with her hair color.

By Staff Author
Published on July 27, 2023 @ 06:00PM
Florence Pugh Lotus London
Photo:

Justin E Palmer/GC Images

In the span of just a few weeks, Florence Pugh has gone from showing off a fresh chop (for "vanity," she said) to dying it a veritable rainbow of colors. First, there was an easy, breezy lilac hue. That turned into an enviable russet shade and, now, the superstar is a bottle blonde. For an appearance at the Lotus flagship in London today, the Oppenheimer star showed off the new color while wearing a red-hot halter-neck Moschino jumpsuit and sky-high vertigo-inducing platforms.

Florence Pugh attends the launch of Lotus London

Dave Benett/Getty Images for Lotus

While the cut of Pugh's hair doesn't seem that different from her last red carpet appearance (and basically the last red carpet we had before the SAG-AFTRA strike went down), the color was noticeably blonder and brighter. Pugh kept the messy style in tact, with spikes going in every direction and nary a peek of roots to show for the new dye job.

Her Moschino 'fit included chain details, a heart charm (a signature of the brand at this point), and flared legs. She finished the look with an array of Tiffany & Co. gold necklaces, a matching set of earrings, and a bracelet. During her time at the event, Pugh posed inside one of the luxury car line's signature sports cars.

Florence Pugh attends the launch of Lotus London

Dave Benett/Getty Images for Lotus

Pugh's appearance in Oppenheimer made headlines when Indian officials claimed that a sex scene between her and her co-star Cillian Murphy and was “a scathing attack on Hinduism." People reports that Uday Mahurkar, founder of the Save Culture Save India (SCSI) Foundation, tweeted about the film and, more specifically, one of its sex scenes.

“A scene in the movie shows a woman makes a man read Bhagwad Geeta aloud while getting over him and doing sexual intercourse," he wrote. "She is holding Bhagwad Geeta in one hand, and the other hands seems to be adjusting the position of their reproductive organs.”

“The Bhagwad Geeta is one of the most revered scriptures of Hinduism,” he continued before saying that the scene “is a direct assault on religious beliefs of a billion tolerant Hindus” and “almost appears to be part of a larger conspiracy by anti-Hindu forces.”

Mahurkar finished by saying that the scene crossed a “red line,” claiming “Islamophobia." He suggested that removing the scene would “win hearts of Hindus, it will go a long way to establish your credentials as a sensitized human being and gift you friendship of billions of nice people.”

Variety added that Anurag Thakur, India’s minister for information and broadcasting, asked for the sex scene to be deleted for the region's theatrical release.

