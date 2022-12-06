Florence Pugh has become well-versed in shutting down the red carpet — from her iconic Venice Film Festival moment to her sheer white Victoria Beckham gown at the Governors Awards. Now, the fashion muse showed up to the 2022 Fashion Awards blending in, while also standing out, in a major way.

On Monday, Pugh showed up to the London event in a striking red backless Valentino gown (the same color as the carpet and backdrop) with a full pleated skirt, long train, pockets (!), and spaghetti straps. Her blonde bob was slicked back into a sophisticated wet look, and she opted for a deep maroon lip and matching crimson nails. The actress accessorized with diamond stud earrings, as well as rings, bracelets, and a silver nose ring.

She was accompanied by Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, wore wore an oversized black tux and bowtie with matching sunglasses and white sneakers.

Yesterday, the actress attended the British Independent Film Awards in a silk blush Rodarte babydoll dress with lace trimmed edges and a frilly chiffon cape. She shared a series of snaps on Instagram capturing the feminine creation — styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray — recalling the moment she first laid eyes on the piece. "This dress has been on our minds ever since we first saw her," she wrote. "Thank you @rodarte, @kateandlauramulleavy you are unbelievably talented and unbelievably kind."