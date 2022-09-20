Florence Pugh and Chris Pine Skipped the 'Don't Worry Darling' Premiere

Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak
Published on September 20, 2022 @ 10:50AM
The bizarre drama surrounding Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling (set to hit theaters this Friday) continues to set the Internet ablaze with rumors of feuds and turmoil among the castmates. They say no press is bad press, but between the "Miss Flo" debacle and spit-gate, the cast's dynamic reads more like a Bravo series than film promotion. So, the whole world was watching last night when the cast gathered for the New York City premiere — and two of the saga's key players were M.I.A.

On Monday, Wilde was joined by her castmates Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler, Douglas Smith, Asif Ali, and Kate Berlant. The group posed for a photo, and similarly to the Venice Film Festival, Styles and Wilde stood far apart, though, they were seen chatting elsewhere on the carpet. Wilde wore a black backless, long-sleeve Saint Laurent maxidress which she paired with matching heels and a stack of bangles on each wrist. Styles stayed true to his signature '70s-inspired style with a blue velvet, double-breasted Gucci blazer and pinstripe pants.

Noticeably absent from the event were stars of the film Florence Pugh and Chris Pine, who have both been at the helm of the spectacle that is the behind-the-scenes drama of this movie. But to be fair, the two had to miss the premiere because they're both on location filming. Pugh is currently busy filming Dune 2 in Europe, and Pine is booked and busy in Los Angeles. The two co-stars made a little pre-taped video to let fans know why they'd be sitting this one out. “We did not want to miss this opportunity to thank you for coming to experience ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ in IMAX," Pugh said in the clip with Pine adding that the viewers were in for a "thrilling ride."

Wilde addressed the reported drama during an interview at the Venice Film Fest. "As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself," she said. "I don't feel the need to contribute. I think it's sufficiently well-nourished."

