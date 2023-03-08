Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Dua Lipa Have Made This Unexpected Jacket Style a Spring Must-Have

Shop the look starting at $40.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 8, 2023 @ 06:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Gigi Hadid and Dua Lipa
Getty Images.

Though spring fashion tends to run more romantic and feminine — it’s the season we dive into pastels and florals, kicked off with the rosette trend — 2023 seems to be paving a different path. This year, celebrities have been leaning into sexier, edgier styles (I’d need more hands to count the number of sheer dresses we’ve seen in Hollywood), with one outerwear piece dominating the season.

Queer Eye’s Tan France recently told InStyle to keep an eye out for “coats that go all the way down to the floor for early spring.” And before I could even start the search for my own, celebrities including Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, and Riley Keough were already stepping out in the style, confirming France’s prediction. While I assumed we’d be seeing khakis and camels, our favorite stars have had another idea, making leather the ‘It’ fabric of the season.

Florals for spring? Perhaps a little too obvious. Instead, add a Matrix-y element to your wardrobe with these 10 celebrity-inspired, ultra-long leather coats starting at $40.

If you’re not 100-percent sold on the style, this $40 pick you can grab at Amazon is an excellent way to try out the look before you make the investment. Chouyatou’s faux leather trench is available in three colors, including the celebrity-favorite black, as well as a classic brown and a shade of green that Tan France deemed spring’s top color. This pick includes a blazer-inspired collar and a belt to cinch the waist.

chouyatou Women's Casual Lapel Open Front Pu Faux Leather Long Trench Coat with Belt

Amazon

Shop now: $40; amazon.com

Zara’s take on the trending style includes a small detail that makes it a must-have. In addition to the belt at the waist, this trench coat features belted arms that give added dimension to the otherwise-oversized piece, allowing you to slightly tailor it to your body. The double-breasted closure provides ample coverage, making this an excellent pick for that winter-into-spring transition where winds and night temperatures can still be quite cold.

BELTED FAUX LEATHER TRENCH

Zara

Shop now: $169; zara.com

If you’re wanting something timeless, consider this floor-grazing pick that’s 55 percent off at Amazon. While many of the above options are designed out of faux leather, this is made of 100 percent real leather, making it long-lasting and “very soft.” Per one shopper, “I wasn’t expecting seriously high quality because the price is just too good, but this coat is awesome,” they said, adding, “the leather feels fabulous!”

Sheepskin, Women's Long coat Black Glossy Original Leather, for sale on Amazon

Amazon

Shop now: $75 (Originally $166); amazon.com

And while this jacket you can grab at Wolf and Badger might be on the pricier side, it’s my personal favorite because of the color options and chic style, with a more fitted, form-flattering design than many of the above oversized options. And while I’m personally obsessed with it in light purple, it’s also available in seven other colors including black, blue, and white. Currently, this boasts a perfect five-star rating, with shoppers having described it as, “beautiful and elegant,” and “absolutely fabulous,” noting the “very high-quality leather.”

wolf and badger LIGHT PURPLE LONG BUTTON-UP ECO-LEATHER TRENCH

Shop now: $413; wolfandbadger.com

Long leather coats have been embraced by celebrities for spring and named one of the season’s top trends by Tan France. To add an element of edge to your wardrobe, trade out your winter puffer for one of the season’s hottest jackets, with prices starting at just $40.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Ourself CPC - I Finally Found a Hydrating Cleanser Strong Enough to Skip a Double Cleanse That Wonât Strip My Sensitive Skin
I Don’t Have to Double Cleanse Thanks to This Hydrating Face Wash That Removes Dirt and Buildup With One Pump
Shoppers Say This "Super Flattering" Mock Neck Tank Top is "Perfect for Layering" â and It's On Sale for $14
Shoppers Say This Basic Spring Staple Is "Great for Layering," and It's on Sale for Just $14
Skin Patch Targets Ingrown Hairs
I Tried the First- Ever Skincare Patch That Targets Ingrown Hairs, and It Got Rid of My Most Stubborn Spots
Related Articles
Shoppers Say This "Super Flattering" Mock Neck Tank Top is "Perfect for Layering" â and It's On Sale for $14
Shoppers Say This Basic Spring Staple Is "Great for Layering," and It's on Sale for Just $14
Amazon Wide-Leg Pants Sale
Shoppers Say These Stretchy, Wide-Leg Pants “Feel Like a Dream,” and They’re on Sale for $22
Shoppers in Their 60s "Love" This Spray That Gives Thin Hair Serious Volume
Shoppers in Their 60s Call This Volumizing Spray “the Best” for Making Hair Look Thicker
Kim Kardashion Lululemon Workout Set
Kim Kardashian Just Wore the Buttery Lululemon Workout Set I Lounge in Almost Every Day
Joico Shampoo Conditioner Collagen
Shoppers Say This New Collagen-Infused Shampoo and Conditioner Prevent Shedding and Adds Shine
Amazon spring fashion under $50
It’s Officially Time to Start Shopping for Spring, and Amazon Has the Cutest Clothes and Accessories for Under $50
Drew Barrymore and I Both Rely on This No. 1 Best-Selling $8 Makeup Remover That's Great for "Sensitive Skin"
Drew Barrymore and I Both Use Amazon’s Best-Selling $6 Makeup Remover That “Erases Everything”
Olivia Wilde Wore These Sneakers Reviewers Say Are Comfortable Enough for 10-Hour Work Shifts â and, They're 44% Off
Olivia Wilde Keeps Wearing the Comfy Sneakers Shoppers Wear for 12-Hour Shifts — and They’re on Sale
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning Wore a Trench Coat With Nothing Underneath and This Ultra-Sexy Accessory Trend
This Secret Sale Has Reese Witherspoon-Worn Pieces for Up to 56% Off
Reese Witherspoon's Exact Clothing Staples Are Up to 52% Off in This Secret Sale
I'm a Former Fashion Designer, and This $25 Style Hack Is My Secret to Easy Layering in Transitional Weather
I'm a Former Fashion Designer, and This $25 Style Hack Is My Secret to Easy Layering in Transitional Weather
Amazon Fashion Weekend Deals
10 Best Fashion Deals at Amazon This Weekend, Including the Now-$68 Sneakers Reese Witherspoon Wears
Camila Morrone Just Gave a Master Class in Spring Style, Including This Basic You Can Get for $3 Apiece on Amazon
Camila Morrone Just Gave a Master Class in Spring Style, Including an Amazon Basic You Can Get for $3 Apiece
Warmer Weather Maxi Dress
Amazon Shoppers Already “Can’t Wait” to Style This Just-Launched $33 Maxi Dress in “Warmer Weather”
They're Onto Something: Katie Holmes Big Bag Trend
I Wore Katie Holmes’ Go-To Bag Trend for a Week, and I Finally Get the Appeal
I'm 5-Feet Tall, and These Pants That Feel Like Sweats are the Only Ones that Donât Drag on the Floor
I'm 5-Feet Tall, and I Finally Found a Pair of Flattering and Comfortable Pants That Don’t Drag on the Floor