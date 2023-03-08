Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Dua Lipa Have Made This Unexpected Jacket Style a Spring Must-Have

Though spring fashion tends to run more romantic and feminine — it’s the season we dive into pastels and florals, kicked off with the rosette trend — 2023 seems to be paving a different path. This year, celebrities have been leaning into sexier, edgier styles (I’d need more hands to count the number of sheer dresses we’ve seen in Hollywood), with one outerwear piece dominating the season.

Queer Eye’s Tan France recently told InStyle to keep an eye out for “coats that go all the way down to the floor for early spring.” And before I could even start the search for my own, celebrities including Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, and Riley Keough were already stepping out in the style, confirming France’s prediction. While I assumed we’d be seeing khakis and camels, our favorite stars have had another idea, making leather the ‘It’ fabric of the season.

Florals for spring? Perhaps a little too obvious. Instead, add a Matrix-y element to your wardrobe with these 10 celebrity-inspired, ultra-long leather coats starting at $40.

If you’re not 100-percent sold on the style, this $40 pick you can grab at Amazon is an excellent way to try out the look before you make the investment. Chouyatou’s faux leather trench is available in three colors, including the celebrity-favorite black, as well as a classic brown and a shade of green that Tan France deemed spring’s top color. This pick includes a blazer-inspired collar and a belt to cinch the waist.

Zara’s take on the trending style includes a small detail that makes it a must-have. In addition to the belt at the waist, this trench coat features belted arms that give added dimension to the otherwise-oversized piece, allowing you to slightly tailor it to your body. The double-breasted closure provides ample coverage, making this an excellent pick for that winter-into-spring transition where winds and night temperatures can still be quite cold.

If you’re wanting something timeless, consider this floor-grazing pick that’s 55 percent off at Amazon. While many of the above options are designed out of faux leather, this is made of 100 percent real leather, making it long-lasting and “very soft.” Per one shopper, “I wasn’t expecting seriously high quality because the price is just too good, but this coat is awesome,” they said, adding, “the leather feels fabulous!”

And while this jacket you can grab at Wolf and Badger might be on the pricier side, it’s my personal favorite because of the color options and chic style, with a more fitted, form-flattering design than many of the above oversized options. And while I’m personally obsessed with it in light purple, it’s also available in seven other colors including black, blue, and white. Currently, this boasts a perfect five-star rating, with shoppers having described it as, “beautiful and elegant,” and “absolutely fabulous,” noting the “very high-quality leather.”

Long leather coats have been embraced by celebrities for spring and named one of the season’s top trends by Tan France. To add an element of edge to your wardrobe, trade out your winter puffer for one of the season’s hottest jackets, with prices starting at just $40.

