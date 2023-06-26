I Wore Platform Flip-Flops Every Day in the Early 2000s, and Now I'm Adding This Comfy $20 Pair to My Cart

If you grew up in the early 2000s, you knew it was peak summer when the platform sandals were out. My older sister had a blue and pink pair with huge flower embellishments, and the soles were at least 3 inches tall. A core memory for me was sneaking into her room to try on the flip-flops (which were way too big for me) and getting caught dancing around in them while watching The Lizzie McGuire Movie (the OG queen of platform sandals). But when I turned seven, she bought me my own pair, which was a true coming-of-age moment for me; I had stepped into womanhood, literally.

With the current resurgence of Y2K fashion, I decided it’s finally time to bring back the pivotal shoe that shaped my youth and add a pair of platform flip-flops to my cart. The Flojos Olivia Wedge Sandals from Amazon seem like the perfect style to add to my wardrobe. Not only do the sandals have more than 2,700 five-star ratings, but they feature a comfy, low-to-high platform that doesn’t induce ankle-breaking anxiety. (It measures under an inch at the front of the shoe and goes up to 2.5 inches beneath the heel.)

The flip-flops are available in 11 colors like classic back, tan and cheetah print, and black with a white strap, and sizes 5 to 11. They feature faux leather straps and plush insoles that mold to your feet and offer arch support. Plus, thanks to the textured treads at the bottom of the shoe, you can rest assured they have great traction — no slipping and sliding here.

Shop now: from $20 (Originally $38); amazon.com

While I plan to add these noughties-approved platform sandals to my summer staple rotation, Amazon shoppers are already going back for their second and third pairs of these comfy flip-flops. One shopper who wears them every day during the summer said they’re "the most comfortable pair of shoes” they've ever had." “There’s no need to break them in and [they] do not cause blisters between your toes,” they raved. Another reviewer who bought a second pair of these Flojos said the shoes were "good quality" and that they couldn't feel the thong strap between their toes. They also shared that the sole was "firm but not hard" and that their first pair "lasted a long time." A final shopper on their third pair of the Olivia Flip Flops said the shoes were "versatile," easy to style, and "just the right height."

If you want a shot of nostalgia with your next summer sandal purchase, look no further than Flojos Olivia Wedge Sandal on sale starting at just $20 on Amazon.

