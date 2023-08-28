I’m a 38DD Who Stopped Wearing Underwire Bras — Until I Tried This Super Comfy Option

The Floatley T-shirt bra provides just the right amount of lift and support.

By
Jamie Allison Sanders
Jamie Sanders
Jamie Allison Sanders
Jamie Sanders is a copywriter and blogger with over 20 years experience in fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Her work has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, PopSugar and more.
Published on August 28, 2023

Underwire Bras Super Comfy Option
Underwire bras. If I’m being honest, they typically make my 38DD boobs run for the hills — or at least toward more comfortable wireless options. I can’t even remember the last time I put on an underwire bra and actually liked the way it felt; well, until now.

The moment I first slipped on the Floatley T-Shirt Bra, I knew my life would never be the same. It may sound dramatic, but for someone who hasn’t worn an underwire bra in at least five years, it’s anything but. Not only did my 38DD chest immediately look more shaped, supported, and lifted — I actually had cleavage! — it didn’t even feel like I was wearing a bra at all. And for someone whose bane of existence stems from bra underwires poking uncomfortably into her ribcage, this was no small feat.

Amazon Floatley to The T-Shirt Bra Black

A host of design elements make Floatley’s T-shirt Bra rise to the top of my bra drawer. My love begins with the fabric itself; a stretch nylon that’s soft, silky, and disappears seamlessly under even the finest cotton and silk. (Seriously, I’m wearing it under a silk dress as I type this and it’s invisible.) The adjustable triple hook-and-eye closures secure it effortlessly while the adjustable shoulder straps sit comfortably on my shoulders without digging into my skin. But the best part is the cushioned underwire that somehow supports my boobs without pressing against my ribcage. Plsu, it features a pretty crisscross design at the front that adds some flair. The bra comes in four colors (black, white, champagne and light blue), and a size range from 34B to 40D. While it doesn’t have double sizes, I’ve found that the 38D fits my 38DD boobs perfectly.

I love this bra so much that I even wear it around the house. Shocking, since typically one of my favorite things to do is remove my bra as soon as I walk through the door. But with one this comfortable, why wouldn’t I keep it on? I’ve worn it under dresses, tops, and tunics, with the same flattering results every time. It’s started racking up five-star ratings on Amazon, too. Shoppers love that it “lifts, separates and shapes” and “doesn’t shift.” A 48-year-old who wears size 36D (and also hates wearing bras) said she ordered the “comfortable and lightly lined” bra in “every color.” One shopper even said “the fit, support, [and] size” are better than more expensive brands that cost “triple” the price.

If you’d told me a couple months ago that I would be an underwire bra wearer, I wouldn’t have believed you. But here we are. Pick up one (or two) of Floatley’s comfy T-Shirt Bra for $45 at Amazon.

Amazon Floatley to The T-Shirt Bra Cloud Blue

