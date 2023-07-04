The Summer-Perfect Bra Amazon Shoppers Say “Feels Like You're Wearing Nothing” Is Now Just $25

The last thing I want to wear when it’s excruciatingly hot outside is a tight-fitting bra. Ugh. The confining garment not only adds an extra layer of cloth, but it’s also notoriously constricting, which also makes it very, well, non-breathable. Boob sweat, anyone? I’ve been there, and I don’t want to go back. But sometimes, you simply must reach for a bra, and in that case, you want a lightweight, airy one like this Floatley style that Amazon shoppers are deeming a must-have for the summer.

If you’re over underwire bras that ride up or constantly need readjusting, same. That’s why I’ve started reaching for seamless, wirefree bras just like this Floatley one more often than anything else. Not only does a version like this eliminate all those ugh-inducing factors we dislike about bras in general, but it’s actually enjoyable to wear — and I never thought I’d say that about wearing a bra.

Amazon

The Floately bra, which offers a full-coverage, underwire-free design, doesn’t pinch or poke you while wearing it. It’s built for comfort, and according to the hundreds of reviews, it actually delivers on that promise, too. “Best bra I ever had. Feels like you’re wearing nothing at all,” wrote one reviewer. A bra that basically feels like second skin? I’m in. Also worth mentioning is the bra’s lightweight, breathable material that makes it “great for summer,” per another wearer.

“I’m an admitted bra-hater, and these are the most comfortable bras I’ve worn in my roughly 30 years of bra wearing,” wrote another. Points of praise they mention? The fact that they don’t want to rip this bra off the second they get home, the supremely comfy material of which the bra is made, and the sewn-in pads that actually stay put, even after washing. Love!

Best of all is the fact that it’s currently on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day for a reasonable $25 (originally it’ll cost you $35), which isn’t bad for a top-quality bra that’s made to last. It’s crafted from a nylon-spandex blend that moves with you, has a pull-on design that’s easy to put on (no need to fasten anything), and features those aforementioned built-in pads that shape, support, and stay in place, even after washing. Raise your hand if you’ve lost a cup to the machine? Me!

The bra is available in sizes XS to XXL and in a slew of different colors, though you’ll only be able to get that coveted $25 price tag on a few select colors, like a pretty aqua gray and a subtle rose pink. Shop the game-changing bra for yourself and see what all the hype is about.