The Summer-Perfect Bra Amazon Shoppers Say “Feels Like You're Wearing Nothing” Is Now Just $25

Even bra haters love this one.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 4, 2023 @ 05:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Woman Sitting on Floor in Comfortable Bra
Photo:

Getty Images

The last thing I want to wear when it’s excruciatingly hot outside is a tight-fitting bra. Ugh. The confining garment not only adds an extra layer of cloth, but it’s also notoriously constricting, which also makes it very, well, non-breathable. Boob sweat, anyone? I’ve been there, and I don’t want to go back. But sometimes, you simply must reach for a bra, and in that case, you want a lightweight, airy one like this Floatley style that Amazon shoppers are deeming a must-have for the summer. 

If you’re over underwire bras that ride up or constantly need readjusting, same. That’s why I’ve started reaching for seamless, wirefree bras just like this Floatley one more often than anything else. Not only does a version like this eliminate all those ugh-inducing factors we dislike about bras in general, but it’s actually enjoyable to wear — and I never thought I’d say that about wearing a bra. 

Amazon Prime Day Floatley Cozy Bra Comfort Wirefree Full Coverage Seamless Bra

Amazon

The Floately bra, which offers a full-coverage, underwire-free design, doesn’t pinch or poke you while wearing it. It’s built for comfort, and according to the hundreds of reviews, it actually delivers on that promise, too. “Best bra I ever had. Feels like you’re wearing nothing at all,” wrote one reviewer. A bra that basically feels like second skin? I’m in. Also worth mentioning is the bra’s lightweight, breathable material that makes it “great for summer,” per another wearer.

“I’m an admitted bra-hater, and these are the most comfortable bras I’ve worn in my roughly 30 years of bra wearing,” wrote another. Points of praise they mention? The fact that they don’t want to rip this bra off the second they get home, the supremely comfy material of which the bra is made, and the sewn-in pads that actually stay put, even after washing. Love!

Best of all is the fact that it’s currently on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day for a reasonable $25 (originally it’ll cost you $35), which isn’t bad for a top-quality bra that’s made to last. It’s crafted from a nylon-spandex blend that moves with you, has a pull-on design that’s easy to put on (no need to fasten anything), and features those aforementioned built-in pads that shape, support, and stay in place, even after washing. Raise your hand if you’ve lost a cup to the machine? Me! 

The bra is available in sizes XS to XXL and in a slew of different colors, though you’ll only be able to get that coveted $25 price tag on a few select colors, like a pretty aqua gray and a subtle rose pink. Shop the game-changing bra for yourself and see what all the hype is about.

Amazon Prime Day Floatley Cozy Bra Comfort Wirefree Full Coverage Seamless Bra

Amazon

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Platform Sandals
Run, Don’t Walk: Platform Sandals Are on Sale Starting at $11 at Amazon
Trending Products/Deals
10 Trending Amazon Finds on Sale Starting at $6 — Including the Skin Tint Behind Martha Stewart’s Glow
See Through Shoes Jennifer Lopez Chrissy Teigen
Jennifer Lopez and Chrissy Teigen Wore the Chaotic (but Sexy) Shoes You’re Going to See Everywhere Soon
Related Articles
Trending Products/Deals
10 Trending Amazon Finds on Sale Starting at $6 — Including the Skin Tint Behind Martha Stewart’s Glow
Designer Outlet Deal Roundup
Amazon's Secret Designer Outlet Launched a Major Fourth of July Sale With Deals Up to 82% Off
dermelect nail concealer
The Most Brittle and Dry Nails Look and Feel Healthy and Smooth Thanks to This On-Sale Nail Concealer Duo
Amazon Flattering Swimsuit
This Best-Selling Bikini Is on Sale for Just $12, and Amazon Shoppers Call It a Major “Confidence Booster”
Celeb-Worn Comfortable New Balance Sneakers
Comfy Sneakers From the Brand Blake Lively, Katie Holmes, and Hailey Bieber Wear Are on Sale Starting at $50
Fourth of July Deals
Out of 18,000+ Deals in Amazon’s Fourth of July Sale, These Are the 10 Best Starting at $10
Hanes Women's Invisible Embrace ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra
74-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Wireless Bra “Feels Like a Second Skin,” and It’s on Sale for $7 at Amazon
Katie Holmes and Kylie Jenner
Hollywood’s Favorite Summer Wardrobe Basic Is a White Tee — and This “Perfect” Style Is on Sale for $9
Affordable Amazon Handbags
Oprah, Megan Fox, and a Slew of Supermodels Wear This Affordable Bag Brand — and It’s Even Cheaper Right Now
Nurse approved sneakers
6 Comfy, Nurse-Approved Sneakers From Adidas, Asics, and More Are on Sale for Up to 55% Off at Amazon
CosRX Snail Mucin Essence
Shoppers Say Their Pores and Wrinkles “Shrunk” Thanks to the Now-$11 Skin Treatment Emily Ratajkowski Uses
Swim Suit Round Up
Amazon Is Overflowing With Swimsuit Deals Up to 66% Off, and These Are the 10 Styles Shoppers Love Most
adidas Originals Women's Stan Smith Sneakers
Amal Clooney and Meghan Markle Keep Wearing the White Sneakers That Are on Sale for $74 at Amazon
Best Leggings on Amazon of 2023
The 17 Best Leggings on Amazon for Workouts, Lounging and Beyond
Restocking My Closet With This Crop Tank
I'm Replacing My Old, Stretched-Out Summer Tanks With This Flattering $17 Style From Amazon
Style Hack Nipple Covers
The Nipple Covers That Shoppers Say Stay Put in 90-Degree Heat Are on Sale for $1 a Pair at Amazon