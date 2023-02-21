Shoppers With “Extremely” Dry Heels and “Thick Calluses” Say This $9 Foot Cream Makes a Difference in 1 Day

There are few things as graphic and image conjuring as dry feet and heels. Not only do I instantly picture the deep cracks, rough texture that catches on fabrics like satins and silks, and even the noise the thick skin makes on floors, but I can also practically feel the constant pain and soreness. This gets worse during the winter, when feet are bundled up in layers and the cold weather dries out even the most moisturized skin. One shopper-favorite solution? Flexitol’s Heel Balm which is currently on sale for just $9 at Amazon.

The efficacy of the product has garnered it nearly 9,000 five-star ratings and reviews on Amazon. The balm has a two-pronged approach of exfoliation and moisture; the formula contains a tissue softener named urea, glycolic acid for exfoliation, and vitamin E, aloe vera, and shea butter, which all work to hydrate.

Amazon

Shop now: $9 (Originally $14); amazon.com

Flexitol claims that Heel Balm makes a noticeable difference in just one day, and shoppers who have left it a five-star rating say you can expect to see a difference that quickly or soon thereafter. One shopper with “extremely dry heels and thick calluses on both feet” said that all the previous products and treatments they’d tried (including professional ones) would only make their feet better for a day or two. The shopper saw an improvement in their heels and calluses and “very large, deep fissures” after one day. After four days their fissures were “completely healed.”

Another reviewer bought this for their partner whose feet they described as “leathery” with “crusty, rock-hard heels.” After the first overnight use “almost all” of the thick skin “was gone.” With repeated use, they describe their partner’s feet as “super soft and smooth.”

For just $9 you can get yourself a heel cream that shoppers say “beats everything else hands down.” Head to Amazon to shop Flexitol’s Heel Balm while it’s 35 percent off.