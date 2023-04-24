The Cream Shoppers Say Makes Under-Eyes “Lighter and Less Puffy” Is Now 50% Off at Amazon

It’s only on sale for a few days.

Published on April 24, 2023

There are plenty of mindless routines we can easily fall into. In the morning, I pour myself a glass of cold brew before I even have a sip of water, I refresh Twitter on Sunday night only to have the most recent Succession episode be spoiled before I can start it, and before leaving the house, I apply concealer to my under-eyes, no questions asked. I’m not sure I’ll ever break my mindless social media scrolling habit, but with the help of a half-off under-eye cream, I might be able to make concealer application a little less routine.

According to Amazon shoppers, Fleur and Bee’s Eyes Eyes Baby eye cream allowed them to ditch the foundation they relied on to wake their face up, writing that it “smooths everything out and makes [them] look more awake” than makeup ever did. And right now, it’s majorly discounted at Amazon for a limited time.

Fluer and Bee Eye Cream Sale Amazon

Amazon

Shop now: $23 with code EYESBABY50 (Originally $46); amazon.com

Now through April 30, you can score the shopper-favorite treatment for 50 percent off. The Eyes Eyes Baby cream is designed to reduce under-eye puffiness, dark circles, and fine lines,  effectively checking off all the wants for an under-eye cream. It’s formulated with caffeine, which dermatologist Corey L. Hartman, M.D. previously told InStyle, “brightens, tightens, and wakes up the skin,” as well as antioxidant-rich peptides and hydrating squalane. In a study conducted by the brand, 94 percent of participants saw an improvement in their fine lines and 90 percent said they felt they looked more well-rested after just four weeks.

And at Amazon, where the eye cream has racked up more than 700 five-star ratings,  shoppers agree. One claimed to see a “visible difference after one night of use,” writing that their eyes looked “lighter and less puffy.” Another said that after a week, their “extremely bad dark circles” were “completely gone.”

In regards to fine lines, one person wrote that it made their “under-eye wrinkles look almost non-existent,” calling the cream their favorite. Another said that after trying a handful of other creams, they found this was the first to actually “minimize [their] lines,” with one other adding that it softened their wrinkles.

Ready to ditch the concealer? Grab Fleur and Bee’s Eyes Eyes Baby under-eye cream while it’s half off at Amazon with the code EYESBABY50.

