Shoppers Call This Half-Off Brightening Cream a "Blanket of Moisture" for Their Skin It also targets dark spots and wrinkles. By Kaelin Dodge Published on January 15, 2023 @ 04:00AM We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Instagram @fleurandbee Since my first psoriasis flare-up in middle school, I knew I had dry skin. But it wasn't until post-grad, when an esthetician told me (unprompted, but that's a story for another article) that not only was my skin dry, but it was also incredibly dull. Of course, I bit: "Well, what can I do for that?" She advised me on a number of creams and serums I could buy directly from her — which I didn't — but the throughline was clear: My skincare routine was in desperate need of brightening products. Years later, I'm still on the hunt for the right mix of serums and creams to give me an all-over glow without any makeup. According to shoppers, there are few options better than this brightening moisturizer from clean-beauty brand Fleur & Bee — and it just so happens to currently be half-off. Fleur & Bee Shop now: $19 (Originally $38); fleurandbee.com Fleur & Bee's Crème de la Cream brightening moisturizer was designed to reduce dark spots, minimize wrinkles, and give skin a just-moisturized glow all day long. The brand does this through a number of nourishing ingredients: Vitamin C brightens while squalane, CoQ10, and hyaluronic acid soak deep into the skin, plumping and hydrating. And shoppers can't get enough of it; as one wrote, "I think this is the first time I've ever used an entire container of a moisturizer and repurchased [it]." For many, it's the simple but effective formula that makes this a must-have. "I really just started using this a week ago, but I can really feel a difference in my face as far as the dryness goes," wrote a Colorado-based shopper, noting that they experience "no more dry patches" and that their "fine lines are disappearing." And another, who notes that their desert climate tends to dry out their skin, called this cream a "blanket of moisture." And while many were pleased with the long- and short-term results, others loved the immediate feel, with one shopper describing the moisturizer as, "creamy, dense, but light and whipped, [and] hydrating," explaining that it "instantly melts into your skin." One shopper even describes the cream as feeling "luscious," adding that it gives their dry skin a "beautiful glow." Though this moisturizer provides plumping, smoothing benefits, if you're wanting something a bit more anti-aging, the brand's Youth Fairy Retinol Moisturizer is also on sale for just $19. Thanks to 0.03 percent retinol, results are proven — in a study conducted by the brand, 87 percent of users saw an improvement in their fine lines and wrinkles in just six weeks. Fleur & Bee Shop now: $19 (Originally $36); fleurandbee.com If your skincare routine could use a little boost this winter, grab Fleur & Bee's Crème de la Cream Brightening Moisturizer or Youth Fairy Retinol Moisturizer while both are half-off during the brand's sitewide New Year sale.