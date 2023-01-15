Shoppers Call This Half-Off Brightening Cream a “Blanket of Moisture” for Their Skin

It also targets dark spots and wrinkles.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 15, 2023 @ 04:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Shoppers Love This âCreamy but Lightâ Brightening Moisture That Is Now 50% Off
Photo:

Instagram @fleurandbee

Since my first psoriasis flare-up in middle school, I knew I had dry skin. But it wasn’t until post-grad, when an esthetician told me (unprompted, but that’s a story for another article) that not only was my skin dry, but it was also incredibly dull. Of course, I bit: “Well, what can I do for that?” She advised me on a number of creams and serums I could buy directly from her — which I didn’t — but the throughline was clear: My skincare routine was in desperate need of brightening products.

Years later, I’m still on the hunt for the right mix of serums and creams to give me an all-over glow without any makeup. According to shoppers, there are few options better than this brightening moisturizer from clean-beauty brand Fleur & Bee — and it just so happens to currently be half-off.

Fleur & Bee CrÃ¨me de la Cream

Fleur & Bee

Shop now: $19 (Originally $38); fleurandbee.com

Fleur & Bee’s Crème de la Cream brightening moisturizer was designed to reduce dark spots, minimize wrinkles, and give skin a just-moisturized glow all day long. The brand does this through a number of nourishing ingredients: Vitamin C brightens while squalane, CoQ10, and hyaluronic acid soak deep into the skin, plumping and hydrating. 

And shoppers can’t get enough of it; as one wrote, “I think this is the first time I’ve ever used an entire container of a moisturizer and repurchased [it].” For many, it’s the simple but effective formula that makes this a must-have. “I really just started using this a week ago, but I can really feel a difference in my face as far as the dryness goes,” wrote a Colorado-based shopper, noting that they experience “no more dry patches” and that their “fine lines are disappearing.” And another, who notes that their desert climate tends to dry out their skin, called this cream a “blanket of moisture.”

And while many were pleased with the long- and short-term results, others loved the immediate feel, with one shopper describing the moisturizer as, “creamy, dense, but light and whipped, [and] hydrating,” explaining that it “instantly melts into your skin.” One shopper even describes the cream as feeling “luscious,” adding that it gives their dry skin a “beautiful glow.”

Though this moisturizer provides plumping, smoothing benefits, if you’re wanting something a bit more anti-aging, the brand’s Youth Fairy Retinol Moisturizer is also on sale for just $19. Thanks to 0.03 percent retinol, results are proven — in a study conducted by the brand, 87 percent of users saw an improvement in their fine lines and wrinkles in just six weeks.

Fleur & Bee Youth Fairy

Fleur & Bee

Shop now: $19 (Originally $36); fleurandbee.com

If your skincare routine could use a little boost this winter, grab Fleur & Bee’s Crème de la Cream Brightening Moisturizer or Youth Fairy Retinol Moisturizer while both are half-off during the brand’s sitewide New Year sale.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Amazon MLK Weekend fashion, beauty, and home deals
The 24 Best Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals to Shop at Amazon This Weekend for Up to 78% Off
Selena Gomez's New Highlighters are Like Liquid Light
Every Hour Is Golden Hour When I’m Wearing Rare Beauty’s New Highlighter
Fulton Insole Review
I Finally Tried This “Unsexy” Style Hack That Makes All My Shoes 10 Times More Comfortable
Related Articles
Shoppers Say Makes This Strengthening Shampoo Makes Their Hair âFullerâ and âBouncierâ
Shoppers Keep Coming Back to This Gentle Thickening Shampoo That Makes Hair “Softer and Fuller”
Best Drunk Elephant Products
The 9 Best Drunk Elephant Products of 2023
Avene F&F Sale One-Off/Roundup
The French Beauty Brand Reviewers Rely on for Hydrated, Younger-Looking Skin Is 25% Off Sitewide
Dream Sleep
Slugging Never Worked for Me Until I Found This Non-Sticky Solution From Camila Mendes' Skincare Brand
This Moisturizing Tint That Evens Out My Complexion Is Loved By Nearly 2,000 Shoppers
Nearly 2,000 Shoppers Love This Skin Tint That Makes Me Look Like I’m Wearing a Beauty Filter IRL
Amazon secret winter skincare section
PSA: Amazon Has a Secret Section of Winter Skincare Products Starting at $14
Mario Badescu Peptide Serum Review
I’m a Serum-Obsessed Editor, and This Peptide-Packed Option Takes the Cake for Reducing Fine Lines
Clinique All About Eyes
This “Holy Grail” Moisturizing Eye Cream Makes Lines “Vanish,” and It’s Up to 40% Off at Nordstrom
Best Under Eye Masks
The 10 Best Under-Eye Masks of 2023
Philosophy Moisturizer sale
This Wrinkle- and Hyperpigmentation-Fighting Moisturizer Is a Fast Favorite Among Shoppers With Mature Skin
Shoppers Say This Non-Irritating Retinol âChangedâ Their âSkin for the Betterâ
Shoppers in Their 40s Say This Non-Irritating Retinol Makes Their Skin Look “Brighter” and “More Fresh”
Dermaflash Luxe Sale
InStyle Named This Dermaplaning Tool the “Best Overall” Among 15 Devices — and It’s $40 Off for a Limited Time
Westman Atlier Skin Drop Review
When My Go-To BB Cream Was Discontinued, I Discovered These Luxe Skin Drops That Make Me Look Airbrushed
CEO Glow Sunday Riley Sale
This Redness-Reducing Face Oil From a Brand Oprah Uses Is 50% Off Today Only
Emily in Paris LED Mask Review
I Tried the $380 LED Face Mask Used in ‘Emily in Paris,’ and It Reduced My Crater-Like Pores
Trophy Skin
This On-Sale Microdermabrasion Device Makes My Skin Remarkably Smooth Skin in Just 5 Minutes