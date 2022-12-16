Fleece-Lined Leggings Are the Cozy Winter Style Staple You Didn’t Know You Needed

One can never have too many leggings (look in my dresser, and you’ll find I abide by this motto). Despite its expansiveness, my loungewear collection does lack a crucial wintertime style staple: fleece-lined leggings. Luckily for me — and for legging lovers everywhere — a size-inclusive, fleece-lined legging set is a click away on Amazon. Better yet, it’s on a stellar sale right now.

Amazon

Shop now: $27 (Originally $50); amazon.com

Stretching to fit sizes 10 through 24, these one-size-fits-most leggings are size-inclusive — and sweatpant-level cozy. In addition to the thermal, fleece-lined interior, the exterior fabric is equally as indulgent — a blend of buttery polyester and stretchy spandex (95 percent and 5 percent, respectively) delivers maximum softness and stretch. The fabric is totally opaque — and remains opaque even when stretched, providing peace of mind during squat sessions, downward dog, and virtually any other scenario.

Like all of my favorite leggings, these feature a sky-high waist that won’t slip or roll down thanks to a sewn-in elastic waistband. As secure as it is, the waist is also comfortable — measuring 4 inches with ample room to stretch, it’s the perfect balance of comfort and compression.

These leggings come in a pack of six, featuring a range of hues including brown, black, red, and two shades of blue. I’m partial to the bright blue shade, which I plan to style à la Kendall Jenner — as soon as I dig up my high school Uggs when I’m home for the holidays (they’re super trendy right now). In the meantime, I may dabble in brown leggings for a change; Kaia Gerber wore a similar hue recently, which she paired with a cozy, oversized navy blue fleece jacket and black sneakers for a breezy, off-duty look.

Shoppers love these leggings, which have 1,290 five-star ratings and numerous glowing reviews. “They're very soft and comfortable,” according to one shopper, who adds that they’re warm without adding bulkiness. Regarding fit, they say, “I haven't had to adjust these even once.” Another shopper says the leggings are “comfortable enough to sleep in [and] durable enough for any workout, including yoga,” calling them “the best leggings I’ve purchased in years.”

If you’re looking for a cozy, buttery, non-see-through legging that’ll keep you warm during cold winter months, add the Abodhu Fleece Lined Leggings to your shortlist. They’re flattering, slip-proof, and a superbly good deal, especially right now. Shop the set for $27 while it’s still 46 percent off.

