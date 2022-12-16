Fleece-Lined Leggings Are the Cozy Winter Style Staple You Didn’t Know You Needed

These shopper-loved favorites are 46 percent off.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 16, 2022 @ 11:54AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Fleece Leggings Sale
Photo:

Getty Images

One can never have too many leggings (look in my dresser, and you’ll find I abide by this motto). Despite its expansiveness, my loungewear collection does lack a crucial wintertime style staple: fleece-lined leggings. Luckily for me — and for legging lovers everywhere — a size-inclusive, fleece-lined legging set is a click away on Amazon. Better yet, it’s on a stellar sale right now. 

Abodhu 6 Pack Fleece Lined Leggings

Amazon

Shop now: $27 (Originally $50); amazon.com

Stretching to fit sizes 10 through 24, these one-size-fits-most leggings are size-inclusive — and sweatpant-level cozy. In addition to the thermal, fleece-lined interior, the exterior fabric is equally as indulgent — a blend of buttery polyester and stretchy spandex (95 percent and 5 percent, respectively) delivers maximum softness and stretch. The fabric is totally opaque — and remains opaque even when stretched, providing peace of mind during squat sessions, downward dog, and virtually any other scenario. 

Like all of my favorite leggings, these feature a sky-high waist that won’t slip or roll down thanks to a sewn-in elastic waistband. As secure as it is, the waist is also comfortable — measuring 4 inches with ample room to stretch, it’s the perfect balance of comfort and compression. 

These leggings come in a pack of six, featuring a range of hues including brown, black, red, and two shades of blue. I’m partial to the bright blue shade, which I plan to style à la Kendall Jenner — as soon as I dig up my high school Uggs when I’m home for the holidays (they’re super trendy right now). In the meantime, I may dabble in brown leggings for a change; Kaia Gerber wore a similar hue recently, which she paired with a cozy, oversized navy blue fleece jacket and black sneakers for a breezy, off-duty look.

Shoppers love these leggings, which have 1,290 five-star ratings and numerous glowing reviews. “They're very soft and comfortable,” according to one shopper, who adds that they’re warm without adding bulkiness. Regarding fit, they say, “I haven't had to adjust these even once.” Another shopper says the leggings are “comfortable enough to sleep in [and] durable enough for any workout, including yoga,” calling them “the best leggings I’ve purchased in years.”

If you’re looking for a cozy, buttery, non-see-through legging that’ll keep you warm during cold winter months, add the Abodhu Fleece Lined Leggings to your shortlist. They’re flattering, slip-proof, and a superbly good deal, especially right now. Shop the set for $27 while it’s still 46 percent off.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Jenna Ortega's Makeup Artist Uses Ilia Mascara for "Wednesday" Smokey Eye
Jenna Ortega’s Makeup Artist Used a Laura Dern-Approved Mascara to Create Wednesday’s Sky-High Lashes
Rhyme & Reason Shampoo
This Volumizing Shampoo Makes My Baby-Fine Hair Look Fuller
'it' bags of 2022
Out of Hundreds of New Releases, These Are the 8 Biggest 'It' Bags of 2022 So Far
Related Articles
Amazon Fleece Joggers
These Best-Selling Amazon Joggers Are Fleece-Lined for Snuggly Winter Warmth
Amazon Leggings Roundup
Out of Thousands of Leggings on Amazon, These 10 Winter Pairs Under $40 Belong in Your Closet
Just in Time for the New Year, Shop the Jennifer Aniston-Loved Activewear Brand Up to 60% Off at Nordstrom
The Activewear Brand Worn by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Is Now Up to 60% Off at Nordstrom
Everything a Former Employee Is Buying From Madewellâs Sitewide Sale
Madewell Is Having a Blowout Pre-Holiday Sale, and This Is Everything a Former Employee Is Buying
Gift of the Day: Coyuchi Robe
This Fluffy Bathrobe Makes The Coziest Gift
Best Spanx Products
The 15 Best Spanx Products to Buy From The Celeb-Loved Brand
The Yoga Pants Customers Call the âMost Flatteringâ and âVersatileâ Are on Sale for 52% Off
The Yoga Pants With Over 18,500 Five-Star Ratings on Amazon Are Now Up to 52% Off
Amazon Essentials Women's French Terry Fleece Jogger Sweatpant
Amazon's Best-Selling Sweatpants Are "Perfection," According to 19,900 Shoppers — and They're $12 Now
Amazon Quietly Added 7,000 New Winter Fashion Deals to Its Outlet, and We Found the 10 Best Starting at $13
Amazon Quietly Added 7,000 New Winter Fashion Deals to Its Outlet, and We Found the 10 Best Starting at $13
What IS Readers Bought on BFCM
Katie Holmes Bundled Up in the Viral, Supermodel-Loved Teddy Coat That Always Sells Out
Shoppers Say Amazonâs Best-Selling Fleece Is âSo Soft, Comfy, and Warm,â and Itâs on Sale for Just $16
Shoppers Say Amazon’s Best-Selling Fleece Is “So Soft, Comfy, and Warm,” and It’s Just $16 Right Now
Faux Leather Leggings Tout
I Wore These Viral Faux Leather Leggings for Thanksgiving, and They Kept Me Comfortable All Night
Fleece Lined Leggings
The Fleece-Lined Leggings Shoppers Call “Comfortable, Flattering, and Warm” Are Up to 25% Off at Amazon
this Cozy Celeb-Approved Accessory Is Spiking in Sales This Month, and I'm Gifting It to Everyone on My List
This Cozy, Celeb-Approved Accessory Is Spiking in Sales This Month, and I'm Gifting It to Everyone on My List
CM Amazon leggings deal
I’m Stocking Up on My Favorite Amazon Leggings While They’re Just $14 for Cyber Monday
Black Tights
The 11 Best Black Tights of 2022, Tested and Reviewed