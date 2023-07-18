Amazon Is Overflowing With Stylish Swimsuits, but We Found the 10 Most Flattering Options for Less Than $30

Including full-coverage one-pieces and cheeky bikinis starting at $20.

Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Associate Commerce Editor and Strategist for InStyle.
Published on July 18, 2023

Swimsuits Under $30
As we near the midpoint of summer, the number of sunny days in our future is dwindling. That means these next few weeks are all about making the most of days outside and by the water, and there’s no better way to do that than in a new swimsuit. Luckily, Amazon is a treasure trove of flattering bikinis and one-pieces, and we found the 10 cutest styles for less than $30.

Whether you’re looking for a full-coverage one-piece or a cheeky bikini, you’ll find it for a budget-friendly price on the list, below. Just be sure to log into your Amazon Prime account or sign up for a free 30-day trial, so you can start wearing your new favorite swimsuit as quickly as possible. Keep scrolling through to check out all 10 of our go-to Amazon bikinis and one-pieces, starting at $20. 

Shop Swimsuits Under $30: 

Zaful Textured Triangle Bikini

Amazon ZAFUL Triangle Bikini Set

Amazon

If you’re looking for a classic bikini, go with this textured two-piece style that’s on sale for $27. It has triangle-shaped cups with removable pads, as well as adjustable spaghetti straps and a tie around the bust. Plus, it comes with matching high-cut bottoms that show off just the right amount of skin. A reviewer even said they “loved the way [the bikini] looked” on them, and it made them “feel really confident.” Choose from 24 colorways and sizes S through XL. 

Mooslover One-Shoulder High-Waisted Bikini

Amazon MOOSLOVER One Shoulder High Waisted Bikini

Amazon

For a bit more coverage while still embracing the two-piece look, opt for this high-waisted bikini with a one-shoulder top. The swimsuit comes in 32 colors and patterns, including neutral shades, bright colors, and summer-ready prints. And, according to a shopper, its shape is “incredibly flattering.” That same person called the suit “really comfortable” and “just cheeky enough,” adding that “the fabric feels sturdy enough that [they] could wear it to the beach or in the pool.”  

Dixperfect Retro-Inspired One-Piece Swimsuit

Amazon Dixperfect Retro 80s/90s Inspired High Cut Low Back One Piece Swimwear

Amazon

Moving on to one-pieces, this retro-inspired style has a simple silhouette with high-cut leg openings and a low back. It’s made from a blend of nylon and spandex with a shiny finish that’ll glisten in the sun, and it comes in sizes S through XXL. A reviewer confirmed the suit’s backside is “not too cheeky, but not full-coverage either,” and the scoop neckline is low enough “to see a little cleavage,” but not too much that your chest will “ever fall out.” And, a nice bonus is that you can wear this one-piece as a bodysuit with everyday clothes, too. 

Eomenie Halter-Neck Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit

Amazon Eomenie One Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

Offering even more coverage, this one-piece swimsuit has flattering ruching across the front and a completely covered backside. The suit’s standout detail, however, is its customizable straps, which you can either tie straight back to create a V-neckline or loop through the front to make a keyhole design. As one shopper put it, the one-piece’s design is “very flattering to the body, [offers] great coverage for the chest, and provides great support.” 

For even more swimsuit inspo, check out the rest of our under-$30 recommendations, below. 

Soly Hux Colorblock Bikini

Amazon SOLY HUX Color Block Bikini Bathing Suit

Amazon

MakeMeChic High-Cut Tie-Side Bikini

Amazon MakeMeChic Halter Tie Side Triangle Bikini Set

Amazon

 Suuksess High-Waisted Triangle Bikini

Amazon SUUKSESS High Waisted High Cut Bikini Set

Amazon

Amazon Essentials One-Piece Swimsuit

Amazon Essentials One-Piece Coverage Swimsuit

Amazon

 American Trends Cross-Back One-Piece Swimsuit

Amazon Athletic One Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

 Haivido Low-Back One-Piece Swimsuit

Amazon HAIVIDO One Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

