Amazon's Fourth of July Sale Includes 10 Deals on Flattering One-Piece Swimsuits for Up to 69% Off

Prices start at just $12.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Associate Commerce Editor and Strategist for InStyle.
Published on June 29, 2023 @ 09:00PM

Photo:

Amazon / InStyle

Take a deep breath — you’ve made it to the Fourth of July weekend. Whether you’re traveling over the next few days, or taking a much-deserved rest at home, it’s worth setting aside some time for a little online shopping. In honor of the holiday, Amazon slashed prices on tons of seasonal essentials, including flattering one-piece swimsuits for up to 69 percent off. 

With (hopefully) many sunny days ahead, now is the perfect time to stock up on swimwear that will make you look and feel your best all summer long. From plunging necklines and front cutouts to ruched bodices and one-shoulder styles, the bathing suits on our list have it all. Keep scrolling through to check out the 10 one-piece swimsuits worth shopping this weekend during Amazon’s Fourth of July sale

Best Amazon One-Piece Swimsuits on Sale:

At 69 percent off its original price, this Anne Cole one-piece swimsuit is truly a no-brainer. The versatile suit has a removable strap, so you can either wear it strapless or as a halter-neck. Plus, it has flattering ruching across the front, full-coverage bottoms, and sewn in cups for bust support. According to a reviewer, it “stays in place,” and it’s “comfy to wear all day,” so you won’t have to worry about pulling it up as you go in and out of the water.  

Amazon PD Anne Cole Women's Standard Twist Front Shirred One Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

If you’d like to show a bit more skin, consider this Tempt Me plunging one-piece that’s on sale for just $12. Available in a whopping 45 colors and patterns, the swimsuit has sexy mesh cutouts along the waist and neckline, along with padded cups and cross-back straps. One shopper said that the suit makes their “bust look amazing,” adding that this is the first time they’ll be “rocking a swimsuit proudly and confidently.” And that’s exactly how we should all feel in our swimwear this season. 

Amazon Tempt Me Women One Piece Swimsuit Sexy Plunge V Neck Bathing

Amazon

Another versatile option, this V-neck one-piece has both adjustable straps and side ties, allowing you to decide how high up you want the leg openings to go on your hips. It’s made from a double-lined ribbed material, so you don’t have to worry about anything showing through, and it has slight ruching across the front for a flattering fit. Other standout design details include a cutout in the back and removable pads in the bust. A reviewer went so far as to say it’s the “most comfortable one-piece bathing suit [they] have ever owned,” so we have no choice but to add it to our Amazon cart. 

Amazon PD Aleumdr Women's V Neck One Piece Tummy Control Swimsuit

Amazon

Click through more flattering one-piece swimsuits, below, and be sure to check out Amazon’s entire Fourth of July sale, here

Eomenie Women's One Piece Swimsuits Tummy Control Cutout High Waisted Bathing Suit Wrap Tie Back 1 Piece Swimsuit

Amazon
Amazon PD Tempt Me Women Ruffle V Neck One Piece Swimsuits

Amazon
Amazon PD OMKAGI Women Front Crisscross One Piece Swimsuit

Amazon
Amazon PD Upopby Women's Vintage Padded Push up One Piece Swimsuits

Amazon
Amazon PD Hilor Women's One Piece Swimwear

Amazon
Amazon PD La Blanca Women's Island Goddess Multi-Strap Cross Back One Piece Swimsuit Blue

Amazon
Amazon PD Miraclesuit Women's Slimming Swimwear

Amazon

