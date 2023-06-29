Amazon's Fourth of July Sale Includes 10 Deals on Flattering One-Piece Swimsuits for Up to 69% Off

Take a deep breath — you’ve made it to the Fourth of July weekend. Whether you’re traveling over the next few days, or taking a much-deserved rest at home, it’s worth setting aside some time for a little online shopping. In honor of the holiday, Amazon slashed prices on tons of seasonal essentials, including flattering one-piece swimsuits for up to 69 percent off.

With (hopefully) many sunny days ahead, now is the perfect time to stock up on swimwear that will make you look and feel your best all summer long. From plunging necklines and front cutouts to ruched bodices and one-shoulder styles, the bathing suits on our list have it all. Keep scrolling through to check out the 10 one-piece swimsuits worth shopping this weekend during Amazon’s Fourth of July sale.

Best Amazon One-Piece Swimsuits on Sale:

At 69 percent off its original price, this Anne Cole one-piece swimsuit is truly a no-brainer. The versatile suit has a removable strap, so you can either wear it strapless or as a halter-neck. Plus, it has flattering ruching across the front, full-coverage bottoms, and sewn in cups for bust support. According to a reviewer, it “stays in place,” and it’s “comfy to wear all day,” so you won’t have to worry about pulling it up as you go in and out of the water.

If you’d like to show a bit more skin, consider this Tempt Me plunging one-piece that’s on sale for just $12. Available in a whopping 45 colors and patterns, the swimsuit has sexy mesh cutouts along the waist and neckline, along with padded cups and cross-back straps. One shopper said that the suit makes their “bust look amazing,” adding that this is the first time they’ll be “rocking a swimsuit proudly and confidently.” And that’s exactly how we should all feel in our swimwear this season.

Another versatile option, this V-neck one-piece has both adjustable straps and side ties, allowing you to decide how high up you want the leg openings to go on your hips. It’s made from a double-lined ribbed material, so you don’t have to worry about anything showing through, and it has slight ruching across the front for a flattering fit. Other standout design details include a cutout in the back and removable pads in the bust. A reviewer went so far as to say it’s the “most comfortable one-piece bathing suit [they] have ever owned,” so we have no choice but to add it to our Amazon cart.

Click through more flattering one-piece swimsuits, below, and be sure to check out Amazon’s entire Fourth of July sale, here.

