14 Perfect Outfits That Prove Flare Pants Are Back, Baby

You can ring our bell (bottoms).

By Amber Rambharose
Published on June 6, 2023 @ 11:57AM
A flare pants outfit as seen on Alba Garavito Torre.
Photo:

Getty Images

Out of all the pants silhouettes out there, flare pants may be the most fun. Call it an unpopular opinion if you like, but the unique shape of flares — or bell bottoms, if you’re nasty — demands you step out of the box when putting together your outfit, and we're in full support.

Unlike skinny or wide-leg pants, flares are doing the most. Typically close-fitted from waist to knee before expanding around the calf, flares can be a fashion statement unto themselves. They can be high-waisted or low-rise, loose or skin-tight, dramatic or subtle. Depending on fabric and fit, you might see flare pants with pleats or ruffles that end at the ankle — these are known as kick flares — or pool at the floor, a.k.a. puddle flares. Best of all, flare pants outfits are as much fun as these different names, as you’ll see in the 14 flare pants outfit ideas ahead. 

With a Turtleneck Tee

A flare pants outfit featuring a turtleneck tee.

Getty Images

Flare pants add length to the body, especially if you wear a stacked or chunky heel. For a mode vibe, toss your hair up, reach for a short-sleeved turtleneck and grab some buggy sunglasses.

With a Slinky Cami

A flare pants outfit featuring a slinky cami as seen on Ellie Goulding

Getty Images

Because flare pants use more fabric than pants that cleave close to your legs, they contrast beautifully with strappy camis. The more crisscrossing shapes created by your top, the better, so don't shy away from something truly sultry like Ellie Goulding's look here.

With a Denim Top

A flare pants outfit featuring flare jeans and a matching denim top.

Getty Images

Give the illusion of a power jumpsuit by pairing flare jeans with a denim top in a similar wash. For a truly seamless effect, tuck in the top and cinch your waist with a denim belt. 

With a Crop Top

A flare pants outfit featuring a crop top as seen Valentina Ferragni.

Getty Images

Love a high-waisted pant? The same ratios that apply to other high-waisted styles work for flare pants as well, meaning a crop top is always a safe bet if you're looking to elongate your body.

With a Slouchy Sweater

A flare pants outfit featuring a slouchy sweater

Getty Images

You don't have to stick to tiny tops when wearing flare pants. You can also extend the exaggerated lines of the pant by adding a slouchy sweater on top.

With a Corset Tank

A flare pants outfit featuring a corset tank top.

Getty Images

Lean into the curves created by flare pants by pairing them with a top that pulls in at the waist. If you prefer flare jeans, you can keep things casual with a corset tank. If you're rocking a more formal flare trouser, opt for a more elevated corset in satin or velvet.

With a Graphic Tee

A flare pants outfit featuring a graphic tee and velvet flare pants.

Getty Images

If your flare pants feature a bold textile like velvet (sequins, distressed detailing, and embroidery also fall into this category), you can add a graphic tee to ground the look and still make a major fashion statement. 

With a Sheer Top

A flare pants outfit featuring a mesh top.

Getty Images

The signature silhouette of flares practically begs for a mesh moment. Try pairing them with a sheer top, whether it's sheer all over or features creative paneling.

With a Tunic

A flare pants outfit featuring a tunic.

Getty Images

The exaggerated lines of flare pants make them the ideal with a longer top — anything that hits mid-thigh, or even tunic-length. You can also hack this silhouette by wearing your teeniest mini dress over a pair of flares (yeah, we said it).

With a Denim Bra

A flare pants outfit featuring a denim bra.

Getty Images

Flares are also the perfect opportunity for a matching set. In this case, it's a three-in-one: pants, bralette, and jacket, all in the same denim pattern.

With a Sporty Halter

A flare pants outfit featuring a racer back tank top.

Getty Images

Another top that goes well with flare pants is the classic halter tank. When styling this look, imagine the cargo pants trend, but with a slightly more elevated silhouette and accessories. Stacked sneakers or flatforms, oversized outerwear, and layered jewelry all add to the sporty but streamlined vibe.

With Layers and a Tube Top

A flare pants outfit featuring a tube top.

Getty Images

For a look that's very nearly business casual, toss a button-down over a tube top and pair with flares. Going monochromatic is an optional serve, and tossing on a lightweight trench gives the look a dash of edgy elegance.

With a Bra and Blazer

A flare pants outfit featuring a bra and blazer.

Getty Images

The classic bra-and-blazer combo works beautifully with flares. This look creates contrast with color and texture, so don't shy away from incorporating knits, denim, and leather.

With a Statement Top

A flare pants outfit featuring a statement jacket.

Getty Images

Flare pants tend towards the dramatic, but that doesn't mean you have to keep the rest of your outfit basic. A statement jacket or blouse with lots of volume around the shoulders creates visual balance while serving up a heaping portion of high fashion.

