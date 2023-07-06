FKA Twigs Paired Ankle-Breaking Platform Heels and a Billowy Blouse With the Shortest Miniskirt, Maybe Ever

While we’ve already seen plenty of short skirt showings from all of our favorite girls so far this season (see: Sydney Sweeney’s pastel micro-mini and Emily Ratajkowski’s walk on the wild side), FKA Twigs just decided to raise the bar — or rather, hemline — even higher.

On Wednesday, the singer (whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett) stepped out in the itty-bitty bottoms in question when attending the Viktor & Rolf Fall/Winter 2023 couture show alongside her boyfriend, Jordan Hemingway, during Paris Fashion Week. Before heading into the event, Twigs stopped to show off her black-and-white outfit comprised of a billowy white blouse (complete with a black bow closure), which she layered over a tiny strip of black fabric that doubled as the ultimate miniskirt.

getty images

Knee-high sheer socks, ankle-breaking buckled platform heels, and a small, spike-covered tan handbag accessorized the head-turning look, and Twigs pulled her hair up into an intricate braided updo to show off an impressive stack of silver earrings. As for glam, the musician opted for a bronzy smoky eye and bold brows to compliment her ‘fit, and she finished it off with a glossy, red-toned lip.

For his part, Hemingway sported a distressed knit top paired with black leather pants and edgy black platform boots.

While the pair has kept the majority of their relationship rather private, their outing comes just months after Twigs first confirmed that they were dating via Instagram post back in March.

“The whole of my career i’ve been hunted for who i am dating. so this time i’m pipping you to the post and taking control of the situation,” she wrote at the time. “His name is @jordan_hemingway, a beautiful artist whose heart has restored my faith in love. pap pics will always be rough so swipe for the hot pics. and now i’d like to go back to my nice private life with the dogs <3.”