Beauty Hair Hair Products & Tools Amazon Shoppers Say This On-Sale Shampoo and Conditioner Helps "Thinning and Brittle" Hair in One Week Grab the set for just $19 right now. Published on November 14, 2022 @ 10:00PM We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images Hair loss is a relatively universal experience, even if it might not always feel like it. While many common complaints center around split ends and dry locks, the hair loss you're quietly concerned about is affecting more than just you, with studies indicating that 50 percent of women can expect to experience it during their lifetime. Add in weird Covid-19 side effects and suddenly it feels like we're all losing more hair to our drain each shower. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found a haircare duo that's provided remarkable thickening results — and the customer-loved shampoo and conditioner set is now majorly on sale. In anticipation of Black Friday, Amazon has marked down a number of popular beauty products, including First Botany's Hair Growth Shampoo and Conditioner set, which is now 43 percent off. The duo is formulated with peppermint and rosemary and enhanced with argan oil and keratin. The four key ingredients work to soothe itchiness, reduce flakiness, improve hair elasticity, and strengthen strands starting at the follicle. The shampoo and conditioner work to improve what you have while promoting additional growth, giving you thicker, healthier hair over time. Amazon Shop now: $19 (Originally $33); amazon.com Shoppers were consistently impressed with the set's thickening-results, with one calling it the "best thing [they] have found yet," saying it's made a difference in their "thinning and very brittle" hair in just one week. Another customer, who noticed less hair loss in the shower after just two weeks, wrote that even their stylist commented on how their hair "feels and appears thicker." And one shopper who bought the shampoo and conditioner to treat a psoriasis flare-up called the resulting hair growth a "welcome surprise," noting that their locks were fuller, softer, and thicker. And while the hair-thickening formula is what has made this set a customer-favorite, other shoppers (and their friends) couldn't help but notice other results, with one customer writing, "I'm almost 70 but I have received compliments on how shiny and beautiful my hair looks and how great it smells." If you're one of many experiencing hair loss, shop this regrowth shampoo and conditioner duo from First Botany, which has been backed by over 1,700 shoppers, that is now on sale at Amazon for just $19.