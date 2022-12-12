The Only Face Cream You Need for Nixing Flaky Winter Skin Is 50% Off

‘Tis the season for weary, winterworn skin; cold temperatures rob mine of suppleness. My face feels texturally akin to sandpaper, but moreover, I’m yearning for foundation to apply as it had in the balmy summer months; these days, even my favorite formulas look cakey in light of the flakiness below. So, for anyone who shares my skin strife, here’s a tip: The First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Hydra-Firm Night Cream has the power to save us all. Best of all, it’s 50 percent off right now — but only for a limited time.

First Aid Beauty

Shop now: $21 (Originally $42); firstaidbeauty.com

Not your average nighttime moisturizer, this ultra-rich cream wears more like an overnight mask; texturally, it’s thick, emollient, and indulgent. Slathered onto dull, dry skin prior to sleep, it delivers noticeable suppleness come morning. In addition to improving skin softness, the cream supports firmer, younger-looking skin.The notion that a single cream can work across a broad spectrum of skin issues seems almost too good to be true. Look at the ingredients list, though, and it checks out: Colloidal oatmeal, for starters, offers antiinflammatory benefits that temper itchiness associated with dryness. Niacinamide, a B-vitamin hailed for instilling brightness and bounce, is among the most well-tolerated ingredients in the skincare sphere. Lastly, sodium hyaluronate — a derivative of hyaluronic acid, a hydrating humectant — is typically well-tolerated across all skin types. Moreover, the cream is notably free from fragrance, which makes it all the more gentle for sensitive skin types — and any other skin that’s had a rough run over the past few months.

The Ultra Repair Hydra-Firm Night Cream, an equally stellar spinoff of the brand’s highly-acclaimed Ultra Repair Cream, is touted as a skin-soothing, ultra-softening, flake-fighting holy grail product by droves of shoppers.The aforementioned night cream is similarly soothing, having amassed quite the fan base; it boasts 17,000 five-star reviews — and counting — from shoppers who’ve discovered unrivaled relief. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, after all.

Similar to its popular precursor, the Ultra Repair Hydra-Firm Overnight Cream proves perfect for all skin types: As evidenced by reviews, it works for dry, oily, and combination skin, in addition to eczema-prone skin. According to one shopper whose combination skin is “extremely sensitive, blemish-prone…oily, and dry,” just three months’ of use delivered “skin [that] has never looked better.” Another shopper swears this moisturizer fades acne scars over time: “Every morning when I wake up, it still shocks me how well the product works.” Additionally, dry skin types — particularly those prone to flakiness — experience relief:“I’m finally free from flaky skin!” wrote a final reviewer. Sign me up.

Set yourself up for suppleness this season with this Ultra Repair Hydra-Firm Overnight Cream — and snag it while it’s still half off.