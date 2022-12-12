The Only Face Cream You Need for Nixing Flaky Winter Skin Is 50% Off

But hurry — the sale ends soon.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 12, 2022 @ 06:22PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

IS: First Aid Beauty Sale
Photo:

First Aid Beauty/ InStyle

‘Tis the season for weary, winterworn skin; cold temperatures rob mine of suppleness. My face feels texturally akin to sandpaper, but moreover, I’m yearning for foundation to apply as it had in the balmy summer months; these days, even my favorite formulas look cakey in light of the flakiness below. So, for anyone who shares my skin strife, here’s a tip: The First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Hydra-Firm Night Cream has the power to save us all. Best of all, it’s 50 percent off right now — but only for a limited time.

ULTRA REPAIR HYDRA-FIRM NIGHT CREAM

First Aid Beauty

Shop now: $21 (Originally $42); firstaidbeauty.com

Not your average nighttime moisturizer, this ultra-rich cream wears more like an overnight mask; texturally, it’s thick, emollient, and indulgent. Slathered onto dull, dry skin prior to sleep, it delivers noticeable suppleness come morning. In addition to improving skin softness, the cream supports firmer, younger-looking skin.The notion that a single cream can work across a broad spectrum of skin issues seems almost too good to be true. Look at the ingredients list, though, and it checks out: Colloidal oatmeal, for starters, offers antiinflammatory benefits that temper itchiness associated with dryness. Niacinamide, a B-vitamin hailed for instilling brightness and bounce, is among the most well-tolerated ingredients in the skincare sphere. Lastly, sodium hyaluronate — a derivative of hyaluronic acid, a hydrating humectant — is typically well-tolerated across all skin types. Moreover, the cream is notably free from fragrance, which makes it all the more gentle for sensitive skin types — and any other skin that’s had a rough run over the past few months. 

The Ultra Repair Hydra-Firm Night Cream, an equally stellar spinoff of the brand’s highly-acclaimed Ultra Repair Cream, is touted as a skin-soothing, ultra-softening, flake-fighting holy grail product by droves of shoppers.The aforementioned night cream is similarly soothing, having amassed quite the fan base; it boasts 17,000 five-star reviews — and counting — from shoppers who’ve discovered unrivaled relief. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, after all.

Similar to its popular precursor, the Ultra Repair Hydra-Firm Overnight Cream proves perfect for all skin types: As evidenced by reviews, it works for dry, oily, and combination skin, in addition to eczema-prone skin. According to one shopper whose combination skin is “extremely sensitive, blemish-prone…oily, and dry,” just three months’ of use delivered “skin [that] has never looked better.” Another shopper swears this moisturizer fades acne scars over time: “Every morning when I wake up, it still shocks me how well the product works.” Additionally, dry skin types — particularly those prone to flakiness — experience relief:“I’m finally free from flaky skin!” wrote a final reviewer. Sign me up.

Set yourself up for suppleness this season with this Ultra Repair Hydra-Firm Overnight Cream — and snag it while it’s still half off. 

Shop More Editor-Approved Beauty Deals:

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Shoppers Say This $10 Tubing Mascara Finds Lashes They Had "No Idea" Existed
Shoppers Say This $10 Tubing Mascara Finds Lashes They Had “No Idea” Existed
Clarins Cyber Monday
I Tried the French Skincare Brand Supermodels Love, and All of Its Products Are on Mega-Sale
KOIO Sneakers
This Italian Shoe Brand With a Big Hollywood Following Already Kicked Off Its Black Friday Sale
Related Articles
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Wore an Ultra-Cozy Take on the Barbiecore Trend
Benefits Cosmetics Brow Gel
This Tinted Gel From a Nicole Kidman-Approved Brand Leaves Brows Fluffy and Full — and It’s 50% Off Right Now
IS: Lather 20 percent off sale
This Shopper-Loved Skincare Brand Is 20% Off for Less Than 24 Hours
IS Hailey Beiber vitamin C
I Tried the Viral Vitamin C Serum Used by Hailey Bieber, and My Skin Is Glowier Than Ever
Tatcha Skincare Routine
These 2 Products From a Celeb-Loved Skincare Brand Are My Secret to Glowing, Radiant Skin in the Winter
This Now $5 Body Butter Works So Well on My Feet That I Never Feel the Need for a Pedicure
I Use This $5 Body Butter Instead of Foot Cream, and It Always Looks Like I Just Got a Pedicure
Shoppers Were "Shocked" at the Results From This Plumping Lip Product â and Now I'm Obsessed, Too
Shoppers Were "Shocked" at the Results From This Plumping Lip Product — and Now I'm Obsessed, Too
Cameron Diaz Merit Beauty Concealer
Cameron Diaz Shared Her 7-Step Makeup Routine, Including the Concealer Behind Her Iconic Glow
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle White Dress 2022 New York Gala
Meghan Markle Looked Angelic in a White Off-the-Shoulder Dress for "Date Night" With Prince Harry
My Dark Circles Dont Need Concealer When I Use This Plastic Surgeon-Created Blurring and Brightening Eye Cream
I Skip Concealer Entirely When I Use This Blurring Eye Cream Created by a Plastic Surgeon
Gift of the Day
The Internet’s Favorite Honey Infused Face Oil Is At The Top of Your Friend’s Wishlist
Cameron Diaz Benji Madden
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Showed Off Their Casual-Cool Couple's Style on a Rare Date Night
Fenty mini travel skincare set
This 5-Step Fenty Skin Kit Is Always in My Travel Tote, and It’s on Sale for a Limited Time
This Ultra Hydrating, Never Tacky Tinted Lip Balm Is My Winter Lifesaver
Lip Oils Are 2022’s Biggest Beauty Trend, and This One Gives Me a Hydrated, Juicy Pout With Zero Stickiness
This Luxe Hungarian Beauty Brand Is Making Our Editors Feel Like Winter Skin Royalty
This Luxe Hungarian Skincare Brand Is Worth the Splurge — Our Editors Tell You Why
Emily Ratajkowski White Strapless Top 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Emily Ratajkowski Performed a TikTok Dance in an Underboob-Baring Crop Top