I Keep Getting Compliments on My Glowing Complexion Since Using This Sensitive Skin-Friendly Moisturizer

For as long as I can remember, I’ve struggled with dry skin and eczema. Especially during the cold winter months, the skin on both my face and body gets so dry that it cracks and flakes off, leaving me with red, irritated patches. But the caveat is that I also have acne-prone skin, so if I use anything too rich on my face I’ll break out. That’s why I’m always on the hunt for a lightweight-yet-hydrating cream, and I finally hit the jackpot. Enter: First Aid Beauty’s Ultra Repair Face Moisturizer.

This game-changing face cream is made from a vegan and cruelty-free formula that’s packed with nourishing ingredients, including colloidal oatmeal to soothe irritation and protect the skin barrier, shea butter for hydration, avocado oil to soften and smooth skin texture, and meadowfoam seed oil to lock in moisture. You can use the unscented cream both in the morning and at night after cleansing your skin.

When I first applied the moisturizer, I was pleasantly surprised at how silky and lightweight it felt on my face, white at the same time providing instant hydration. I’ve been using it just at night for the past couple of weeks, since I like to use a moisturizer with SPF during the day, and the results are in — my skin is glowing. I’ve had multiple friends tell me how great my skin looks, which is not always the case for me, given my dry tendencies. Consider me hooked on First Aid Beauty.

More than a thousand Amazon shoppers are also fans of the under-$30 moisturizer. One reviewer said it’s “great for combination skin,” since it gives “just enough hydration without feeling greasy.” Another shopper, who also struggles with eczema, said, “if I use this product every day, I only have to use my prescription medication once a week instead of twice a day.” Plus, a shopper with “extremely sensitive skin” confirmed the cream “doesn’t burn [their] skin and actually moisturizes [their] face.”

Take it from me — once you add the First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Face Moisturizer to your skincare routine, you’re going to wonder why you didn’t make the switch earlier.