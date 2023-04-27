I’ve Been Using This Smoothing Body Lotion for Years, and Shoppers Call It a “Strawberry Skin Must-Have”

It’s my go-to for keratosis pilaris.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 27, 2023 @ 10:00PM

I don’t remember when I first noticed keratosis pilaris form on my skin, but I can confidently say it’s been there for nearly two decades. The skin condition involves the appearance of rough body bumps that are caused by a buildup of hair follicle-blocking keratin — so it’s barely a hyperbole when I say I’ve been waiting for the modern day body care boom my entire life. As a beauty editor, I try dozens of body serums, exfoliators, and moisturizers every month, and one of the best is the very first one I used: First Aid Beauty’s KP Smoothing Body Lotion

First Aid Beauty is an eczema- and sensitive skin-safe brand that’s quietly making some of the best body care products out there. Its KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub was my introduction to the line; it stands out among its competition as an exceptionally efficient, yet gentle product. And after trying countless body lotions, I can safely say the same for the Smoothing Body Lotion, a thin, serum-like body lotion my skin drinks up instantly. After applying it, my parched skin feels hydrated and soft and has a subtle, healthy sheen. It’s made my chicken skin even-toned and -textured — almost completely free of redness. And because of how thin the consistency is, one 6-ounce bottle will last you months (if not a year).

First Aid Beauty KP Smoothing Body Lotion

Amazon

Shop now: $26 (Originally $28); amazon.com

There are three key ingredients that make this Smoothing Body Lotion “a strawberry skin must-have,” as one shopper described it. The first is 10 percent lactic acid (a type of alpha hydroxy acid), that works as a chemical exfoliant to neutralize discoloration, improve texture, and minimize the appearance of shallow wrinkles. The second is urea to quickly moisturize and satiate dry, scaly skin. The third is colloidal oatmeal — essentially a weighted blanket for your skin — which calms, soothes, and relieves distressed and irritated skin. 

There are at least 550 five-star ratings from shoppers who agree with my findings. One said their “upper arms improved so much” after using the Smoothing Body Lotion for two weeks. “No more crusty bumps and my skin is so smooth,” they added. Another reviewer who, like me, has “suffered with KP for as long as [they] can remember,” wrote, “I can’t believe the difference. The lumps and spots are greatly reduced. My arms look less red and angry and the dryness and scaly spots are reduced.” 

Head to Amazon to shop First Aid Beauty’s Smoothing Lotion. It will get your gams in the best condition they’ve ever been in.

