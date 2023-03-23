Amazon Shoppers Say This Editor-Approved Exfoliating Scrub Is a “Saving Grace” for Keratosis-Prone Skin

It makes redness and bumps “disappear.”

By
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 23, 2023 @ 06:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Shoppers Say This $12 Exfoliating Scrub "Cleared up Their Chicken Skin"
Photo:

Getty Images

Coined "strawberry skin" or "chicken skin," the common bumpy skin condition is medically known as keratosis pilaris (KP). As someone with KP, I know it can be frustrating to get random flare-ups. If you are looking to minimize the appearance of these bumps, First Aid Beauty has a whole line dedicated to remedying the skin condition, but InStyle editors and Amazon shoppers are raving about one particular product from the collection: the KP Bump Eraser, an exfoliating body scrub. 

In companion with physical exfoliation, it offers a chemical removal of dead skin. The KP scrub contains a fast-acting, powerful combination of chemical and physical exfoliants that reduce dry, rough bumps on the skin. Glycolic and lactic acids loosen the top layer of the skin and decongest pores, while exfoliating pumice beads remove dead skin cells to reveal smooth and refreshed skin. The formula is dermatologist-tested, vegan, and cruelty-free, making it a great option for sensitive skin types.

First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub 10% AHA

Amazon

Shop now: $30; amazon.com

Cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Kenneth Mark previously told InStyle that "one of the best and most commonly used products for keratosis pilaris has been ammonium lactate or lactic acid," which the scrub contains, in addition to 10 percent AHA, "a form of lactic and glycolic acid," Mark explains. "It therefore makes sense that this product would be beneficial."

InStyle beauty writer Tamim Alnuweiri is also a fan of the KP Bump Eraser, calling it “the MVP of [her] body care routine.” She uses just a dollop, but  describes the formula as being "wonderful and instantaneously effective…my skin is smooth and almost completely bump-free."

Not only is this scrub dermatologist- and InStyle editor-approved but it also has over 19,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who share how the KP scrub "cleared up their "chicken skin" almost immediately." One five-star reviewer said they had tried everything for their KP over the last 30 years but "using [using the scrub] two or three times a week in the shower…completely changed their skin to silky smooth." A final reviewer said they have been using the scrub for over two years, and "it helps with redness, minimizing pores, and making most of [their bumps] disappear." The same reviewer calls the exfoliator a "saving grace for chicken skin."

Treat yourself to smooth skin with First Aid Beauty’s KP Bump Eraser, available for $30 on Amazon.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Helen Mirrenâs Darling Shoes Featured This Small Detail Seen All Over Fashion Week Runways
Helen Mirren’s Shoes Featured the Darling but Divisive Detail That All the Cool Girls Are Wearing
Westmore Body Makeup
Shoppers in Their 60s Say Amazon’s Best-Selling, Celebrity-Worn Body Makeup Covers Veins and Sunspots
The $22 Moisturizer That Leaves Shoppers' Skin "Soft and Plump" Is Spiking in Sales on Amazon
The $22 Repairing Moisturizer That Leaves Shoppers’ Skin “Soft and Plump” Is Spiking in Sales on Amazon
Related Articles
Westmore Body Makeup
Shoppers in Their 60s Say Amazon’s Best-Selling, Celebrity-Worn Body Makeup Covers Veins and Sunspots
I Found Lookalikes for My 7 Favorite Taylor Swift Eras Tour Outfits â and They're All Under $150
I Found Lookalikes for My 7 Favorite Taylor Swift Eras Tour Outfits — and They're All Under $150
Night Shift Nurses Call This Brightening and Tightening Eye Balm a âLifesaver,â and Itâs Just $30
Night Shift Nurses Rely on This Brightening Eye Balm for “Magically” Removing Dark Circles
The $22 Moisturizer That Leaves Shoppers' Skin "Soft and Plump" Is Spiking in Sales on Amazon
The $22 Repairing Moisturizer That Leaves Shoppers’ Skin “Soft and Plump” Is Spiking in Sales on Amazon
Shoppers With Light, Thin Eyebrows Say This Best-Selling, $8 Pencil Gives Them âFuller But Naturalâ Looking Results
Amazon's Best-Selling $8 Eyebrow Pencil Is the Secret to Fuller Brows That Don’t Look “Drawn On,” Shoppers Say
I'm a Gold Hoop Aficionado and These $16 Mini Amazon Hoops Don't Irritate My Sensitive Skin
I Wear These Luxe-Looking Gold Hoop Earrings Every Day, and They’re Just $3 Apiece on Amazon
i forgot to use concealer after using this intensive dark circle slugging eye balm
This Intensive Overnight Eye Balm Reduces My Dark Circles So Well, I Don’t Need to Wear Concealer the Next Day
This Drew Barrymore-Used Brightening Serum Shoppers Say Fades âUnwanted Spotsâ Is on Rare Sale
Drew Barrymore Uses This Rarely On-Sale Brightening Serum That Fades “Unwanted Spots,” According to Shoppers
74-Year-Old Shoppers Use This Customer-Loved Eye Cream to Treat Dark Circles and Puffiness â and Itâs 70% Off
74-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Eye Cream Gets Rid of Dark Circles and Puffiness in One Week, and It’s 70% Off
55+ $9 moisturizer
Shoppers in Their 70s Say This $10 Wrinkle Cream Makes Them Look Much Younger
Customer-loved Amazon spring fashion arrivals
Out of Thousands of New Spring Styles on Amazon, Shoppers Love These 10 Under-$45 Pieces the Most
This Floral Dress Is a Great Transitional Piece for Springâand It's 51% off on Amazon
Amazon Shoppers Say This “Very Flattering” Under-$50 Maxi Dress Is "Light and Comfortable"
Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Under Eye Treatment That âBrightensâ and âTightensâ â and for 24 Hours Itâs 50% Off
Act Fast! The Under-Eye Treatment Shoppers Say “Brightens” and “Tightens” Is 50% Off for Just 24 Hours
50s/60s Anti-Aging Moisturizer
Shoppers in Their 50s and 60s Call This “the Best Moisturizer Ever” Thanks to Its Plumping and Firming Formula
Amazonâs Best-Selling Sports Bra
Amazon’s Best-Selling $22 Sports Bra Is Supportive Enough to Stretch, Run, and Lift Weights in, Shoppers Say
Morroccanoil brunette dry shampoo
I’ve Fallen Back in Love With Dry Shampoo Thanks to This Volumizing, Brunette-Friendly Formula