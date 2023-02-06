Fashion Clothing Athletic and Athleisure The “Sculpting and Flattering” Flare Leggings Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying Are on Sale for $23 Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski are fans of the early 2000s-inspired trend. By Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman Instagram Twitter Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on February 6, 2023 @ 06:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Amazon / InStyle. When I was in middle school, stretchy yoga pants were all the rage. I was especially a fan of the kind with a fold-over top, which I would pair with a crop top and Converse sneakers for the ultimate cool-girl look. These days, yoga pants have been rebranded to flare leggings, but celebs and shoppers are still styling them with simple tees and classic sneakers. And right now, Amazon customers are loving these crossover front-flare leggings, which are on sale starting at $23. Thanks to nearly 2,000 five-star ratings, the popular flare leggings are currently the fourth best-selling women’s fashion item on Amazon. They come in nine colors, each with a flattering crossover waistband and convenient side pockets. But if you’re not into the dip-front waist, the pants are also available with a high, straight-across waistband, as well as in a capri-length silhouette. Choose from sizes XS through XXL. Amazon Shop now: $24 (Originally $30); amazon.com If you’re not fully convinced to hop on the flare legging bandwagon, allow street style queens, Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski, to offer you some inspiration. Last month, Bieber wore a pair of yoga pants with a sports bra and a leather trench coat. While that may not be the most relatable outfit, you can always wear your new flare leggings with a tank top and a cropped leather jacket for a similar effect. For a more casual look, channel your inner EmRata (or middle school me) with flare leggings, a puffer jacket, and sneakers. After sifting through the reviews for the FireSwan flare leggings, it’s easy to see why they’re Amazon best-sellers. One shopper said they’re “so comfortable, and the stretch is perfect,” and they recommended getting two pairs “because you won’t want to wear anything else.” Another reviewer confirmed the pants “feel so buttery soft and are so sculpting and flattering,” while a third said the “pockets are a game changer, and the V-shaped cross looks so good on [their] waist.” It’s hard to beat all that praise for a $23 pair of leggings. Revive your tween self’s iconic style, and check out more colors of the FireSwan flare leggings on sale at Amazon, below. Amazon Shop now: $24 (Originally $30); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $24 (Originally $30); amazon.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Hundreds of Shoppers Say This $14 Treatment Makes Hair “Stronger” and “Twice as Thick” Nicole Richie Wore the Shortest Dress With the Biggest Blazer All the Best Beauty Products From the 2023 Grammy Awards Celebrity Looks