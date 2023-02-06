The “Sculpting and Flattering” Flare Leggings Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying Are on Sale for $23

When I was in middle school, stretchy yoga pants were all the rage. I was especially a fan of the kind with a fold-over top, which I would pair with a crop top and Converse sneakers for the ultimate cool-girl look. These days, yoga pants have been rebranded to flare leggings, but celebs and shoppers are still styling them with simple tees and classic sneakers. And right now, Amazon customers are loving these crossover front-flare leggings, which are on sale starting at $23.

Thanks to nearly 2,000 five-star ratings, the popular flare leggings are currently the fourth best-selling women’s fashion item on Amazon. They come in nine colors, each with a flattering crossover waistband and convenient side pockets. But if you’re not into the dip-front waist, the pants are also available with a high, straight-across waistband, as well as in a capri-length silhouette. Choose from sizes XS through XXL.

Shop now: $24 (Originally $30); amazon.com

If you’re not fully convinced to hop on the flare legging bandwagon, allow street style queens, Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski, to offer you some inspiration. Last month, Bieber wore a pair of yoga pants with a sports bra and a leather trench coat. While that may not be the most relatable outfit, you can always wear your new flare leggings with a tank top and a cropped leather jacket for a similar effect. For a more casual look, channel your inner EmRata (or middle school me) with flare leggings, a puffer jacket, and sneakers.

After sifting through the reviews for the FireSwan flare leggings, it’s easy to see why they’re Amazon best-sellers. One shopper said they’re “so comfortable, and the stretch is perfect,” and they recommended getting two pairs “because you won’t want to wear anything else.” Another reviewer confirmed the pants “feel so buttery soft and are so sculpting and flattering,” while a third said the “pockets are a game changer, and the V-shaped cross looks so good on [their] waist.” It’s hard to beat all that praise for a $23 pair of leggings.

Revive your tween self’s iconic style, and check out more colors of the FireSwan flare leggings on sale at Amazon, below.

