I've Been Doing My Brows at Home for 3 Years Thanks to the $18 Foolproof Device Halle Berry Also Uses

When COVID-19 began, I had to learn how to do my eyebrows myself if I wanted them to look groomed — with salons closed and social distancing requirements in place, there was simply no alternative. At first, I tried using tweezers to clean up any stray hairs and keep my brows in shape. As time went on, I became fed up with how long it took to pluck out one hair at a time, in addition to the acute pain I was putting myself through.

My online search for a foolproof alternative led me to Finishing Touch’s Flawless Eyebrow Hair Remover, which Halle Berry previously recommended, alongside over 25,000 five-star shoppers. The battery-operated device works like an eraser; use the precision tip to go back and forth in any area you’d like to remove hair and the electric trimmer quietly does the work. It also features a built-in LED light to illuminate every hair for precision.

Although salons are open and back to regularly operating, I am still using the Finishing Touch Eyebrow device — which is currently on sale for $18 at Amazon. My reasoning comes down to a few things, both specific to the product and more generally about me and my lifestyle. I simply cannot go back to my pre-Covid life of monthly two-hour nail art appointments, eyebrow shaping and mustache threading every six weeks, bimonthly pedicures, etc. I’ve regained so much time (and money) that I simply can’t go back to that lifestyle.

I would have been forced to go back, however, if I hadn’t discovered Finishing Touch. First of all, the process is painless. I don’t know how, but it does not feel the slightest bit like other, more aggressive methods of hair removal. All you have to do is move it back and forth in the necessary areas, and the hair is simply gone. Secondly, it really is foolproof — I can attest to this because I have the shakiest hands and yet to accidentally remove an entire swath of brow hair. Thirdly, the narrow tip allows for so much precision.

I have one piece of advice: Applying a brow gel or pencil makes it clear where the stray strands that need to be removed are. Head to Amazon to shop the Finishing Touch Flawless Eyebrow Hair Remover while it’s on sale for $18.

