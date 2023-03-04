This Wrinkle-Blasting Serum From a Brand InStyle Readers Can’t Get Enough of Is on Sale

Even shoppers in their 60s approve.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 4, 2023 @ 05:30PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Filorga TIME-ZERO Multi-correction Anti-Wrinkle Serum
Photo: Dermstore/Instyle. Photo:

Photo: Dermstore/Instyle

People cannot get enough of Filorga. The French skincare brand has a roster of products with thousands of gleaming five-star ratings and reviews, but it’s also been a hit with anyone I’ve ever recommended it to — including InStyle readers. When I last wrote about an on-sale Filorga serum, it quickly sold out, so consider that your warning to act sooner rather than later while the currently discounted Filorga Time-Zero Multi-Correction Anti-Wrinkle Serum is in-stock.

Dermstore is currently having a quiet up to 20 percent off sale on more than 6,000 products with the code REFRESH. If you have a free afternoon ahead of you, feel free to sift through the 134 pages of moisturizers, cleansers, and serums — or you can just head straight to the Filorga Anti-Wrinkle Serum and call it a day. TBH, it’s all you need for fighting visible signs of aging; as one 64-year-old reviewer wrote “it irons out wrinkles.”  

Filorga TIME-ZERO Multi-correction Anti-Wrinkle Serum

Dermstore

Shop now: $63 with code REFRESH (Originally $79); dermstore.com

This Time-Zero Serum is essentially two products wrapped up in one very efficient package. It contains a wrinkle-reducing concentrate, amplified by Filorga’s intense lifting gel tol give you an instant lifted, sculpted look, while lightening the depth of wrinkles and fine lines over time. 

It’s a double-pronged approach that pays off, according to hundreds of enthusiastic reviewers. After using the serum for a few months, a shopper wrote, “I [am] very happy with the results and improvement in my skin. This serum plumps my skin and improves the look of my wrinkles.” Another shopper who’s about to repurchase their third bottle said, “My fine lines and wrinkles on my forehead are almost completely nonexistent, and the crow’s feet around my eyes have also diminished quite a lot.”

Shoppers describe Filorga Time-Zero Serum as expensive but worth it, so make the most of the sale and grab it while it’s still in stock. Head to Dermstore to buy the Filorga Time-Zero Multi-Correction Anti-Wrinkle Serum, and check out the rest of the massive sale — which includes other discounted Filorga products. (Just don’t forget to use the code REFRESH.)

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

They're Onto Something: Katie Holmes Big Bag Trend
I Wore Katie Holmes’ Go-To Bag Trend for a Week, and I Finally Get the Appeal
Spring Wardrobe Based on Your Zodiac Sign
This Is What You Should Add to Your Spring Wardrobe Based on Your Zodiac Sign
Underrated Manicure Essential
I Swear by This Underrated $10 Manicure Essential That Dries My Nails in Just 5 Minutes
Related Articles
Amazon Fashion Weekend Deals
10 Best Fashion Deals at Amazon This Weekend, Including the Now-$68 Sneakers Reese Witherspoon Wears
First Aid Beauty Face Moisturizer
I Keep Getting Compliments on My Glowing Complexion Since Using This Sensitive Skin-Friendly Moisturizer
55-Year-Old Shoppers Say These Best-Selling Eye Masks Reduce Crowâs Feet and Soothe Under Eyes â and Theyâre on Sale for $10
Tired Moms Say These Depuffing Under-Eye Masks Are a “Rescue Product” — and They’re Less Than $1 Apiece
Priyanka Chopra Comfy Amazon Jeans
Priyanka Chopra Can "Spend All Day" in These Comfy Jeans, and They're Up to 60% Off at Amazon Now
Cindy crawford hair tool sale
The Brand Behind Cindy Crawford's Big, Voluminous Hair Is on Rare Sale for a Limited Time
Fashion Editors Constantly Gush Over My Multi-Seasonal Flats From a Katie Holmes and Gigi Hadid-Worn Brand
Even Fashion Editors Can’t Stop Complimenting My Ultra-Comfortable Flats From a Brand Katie Holmes Also Wears
Facial Scrub
How to Exfoliate Your Face Correctly, According to Dermatologists
Jennifer Garnerâs Universally Flattering and Multi-Seasonal Jeans Are Under $100 During This Secret Sale
Jennifer Garner's Go-To Jean Brand Is on Mega Sale for Up to 65% Off Right Now
Bethenny Frankel Says This Gentle $13 Cleanser Is the Only One She'll Buy for Her Daughter's Sensitive Skin
Bethenny Frankel Says This Gentle $16 Cleanser Is the Only One She'll Buy for Her Daughter's Sensitive Skin
New Balance Sneakers Sale
Amazon's Best-Selling Sneakers Are the “Most Comfortable” Shoes Shoppers Own, and They're 45% Off
Avene Serum
One Shopper Shocked Their Esthetician With “Noticeably Firmer” Skin Thanks to This On-Sale Wrinkle Serum
Alo Yoga CPC - Sale up to 41% off
Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner Turn to This Yoga Brand on Repeat, and So Many Styles Are on Major Sale
The Brand Behind Amazonâs Best-Selling Hair-Growth Supplement Makes a Serum That Shoppers Call âUnbelievableâ
The Brand Behind Amazon’s Best-Selling Hair-Growth Supplement Makes a Serum Shoppers Call “Unbelievable”
Shoppers Say These "Flattering" Sweatpants Are Comfortable âBeyond Beliefâ â and Theyâre 51% Off at Amazon
Shoppers Say These "Flattering" Sweatpants Are Comfortable “Beyond Belief” — and They’re 51% Off at Amazon
Nurses and New Moms Are Wowed By This Depuffing Eye Cream
New Moms Saw a “Major Improvement” in Dark Circles Thanks to This Nurse-Approved Eye Cream
How to Get Rid of Jowls
The Future of Jowl Treatments Is Here