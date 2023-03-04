This Wrinkle-Blasting Serum From a Brand InStyle Readers Can’t Get Enough of Is on Sale

People cannot get enough of Filorga. The French skincare brand has a roster of products with thousands of gleaming five-star ratings and reviews, but it’s also been a hit with anyone I’ve ever recommended it to — including InStyle readers. When I last wrote about an on-sale Filorga serum, it quickly sold out, so consider that your warning to act sooner rather than later while the currently discounted Filorga Time-Zero Multi-Correction Anti-Wrinkle Serum is in-stock.

Dermstore is currently having a quiet up to 20 percent off sale on more than 6,000 products with the code REFRESH. If you have a free afternoon ahead of you, feel free to sift through the 134 pages of moisturizers, cleansers, and serums — or you can just head straight to the Filorga Anti-Wrinkle Serum and call it a day. TBH, it’s all you need for fighting visible signs of aging; as one 64-year-old reviewer wrote “it irons out wrinkles.”

This Time-Zero Serum is essentially two products wrapped up in one very efficient package. It contains a wrinkle-reducing concentrate, amplified by Filorga’s intense lifting gel tol give you an instant lifted, sculpted look, while lightening the depth of wrinkles and fine lines over time.

It’s a double-pronged approach that pays off, according to hundreds of enthusiastic reviewers. After using the serum for a few months, a shopper wrote, “I [am] very happy with the results and improvement in my skin. This serum plumps my skin and improves the look of my wrinkles.” Another shopper who’s about to repurchase their third bottle said, “My fine lines and wrinkles on my forehead are almost completely nonexistent, and the crow’s feet around my eyes have also diminished quite a lot.”

Shoppers describe Filorga Time-Zero Serum as expensive but worth it, so make the most of the sale and grab it while it’s still in stock. Head to Dermstore to buy the Filorga Time-Zero Multi-Correction Anti-Wrinkle Serum, and check out the rest of the massive sale — which includes other discounted Filorga products. (Just don’t forget to use the code REFRESH.)

