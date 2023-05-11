This Popular, French Anti-Aging Brand Is Loved by Moms in Their 60s and 70s, and It's 30% Off Right Now

If you’ve yet to try Filorga — the wildly popular anti-aging skincare brand founded in France and backed by aesthetics-focused science — now’s an excellent opportunity to do so. For a limited time, the brand is discounting its entire selection of products, including best-sellers — like the often sold-out NCEF Shot serum and the skin-plumping Hydra-Hyal Serum — for a generous 30 percent off. Founded in 1978 by a physician with an aesthetics background, Filorga formulates products designed to mimic in-office aesthetics treatments. Each serum, moisturizer, and eye cream contains the brand’s proprietary NCEF complex: A mélange of 50 vitamins, minerals, amino acids, antioxidants, and coenzymes that, per the brand, deliver visible line-fading, skin-smoothing results in as little as seven days.

Below, check out our favorite Filorga products on sale, and use the code LOVEMOM30 at checkout to receive the discount by May 15.

The Filorga Hydra-Filler is an anti-aging moisturizer infused with two types of hyaluronic acid — a highly hydrating molecule known to flood skin with hydration and plump fine lines on contact. Per the brand, the product delivers a “micro-filler” effect, similar to a sub-topical hyaluronic acid injection treatment. My 70-year-old mom adores this moisturizer and says the product “remedies” the dry patches she experiences “after using Retin-A [prescription retinol] the night before.” Moreover, she notes, it’s “extremely emollient, but not so much as to feel greasy or heavy — which is rare to find in a moisturizer.”

Shop now: $45 with code LOVEMOM30 (Originally $64); filorga.com

Filorga NCEF-Shot

One of the brand’s most popular products is this line-minimizing serum inspired by injectable treatments. It imparts results similar to that of a meso-injection — i.e. subdermal hyaluronic acid filler applied just beneath the skin’s surface that delivers plump, youthful-looking skin. While, of course, the serum involves no needles, it does deliver the brand’s 50-ingredient blend of NCEF, “a unique polyrevitalizing complex” which includes ingredients are integrated at a “dose equivalent to that of a meso-injection per day.” InStyle senior editor Christina Butan says her 63-year-old mom loves the product, which has made her skin significantly “firmer and brighter.” Moreover, shoppers call the serum "time travel in a bottle."

Shop now: $73 with code LOVEMOM30, $73 (Originally $104); filorga.com

Filorga Hydra-Hyal Serum

Another best-seller for the brand, this skin-quenching serum contains not one, but five forms of hyaluronic acid. The dermatologist-loved humectant attracts moisture and locks hydration into skin, rendering it instantly plump and dewy. Skin looks and feels hydrated for up to 24 hours after applying this water-light serum, and shoppers say “it plumps [their] face, which in turn eliminates somewrinkles” and “helps to lift [their] cheeks by filling them out.”

Shop now: $79 with code LOVEMOM30, $79 (Originally $55); filorga.com

Filorga Time-Filler Eyes 5-XP

A blend of peptides designed to mimic similar wrinkle-relaxing results as those from neurotoxin injections, plus vitamin A (aka retinol) from sea fennel extract, make this anti-aging eye cream a fan-favorite. According to one shopper, it made “fine lines disappear.” Additionally, they reported that there was “absolutely no more dryness” around their eye area. Another reviewer noted they’ve saw improvement after just a week of use.

Shop now: $48 with code LOVEMOM30 (Originally $69); filorga.com

