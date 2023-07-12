This Discounted French Night Cream “Plumps Every Wrinkle,” According to 58-Year-Old Shoppers

You have a little over 12 hours left to shop the major Amazon Prime Day deals. Hopefully this isn’t cause for that much alarm, because we’ve done a lot of the hard work by sifting through thousands of options and highlighting the ones most deserving of your time and attention like this vitamin C serum and this one-piece swimsuit. French skincare brand Filorga is a brand where, according to your shoppers and moms, your money will be well spent. Especially because its 30 percent discount for Prime Day is the steepest Filorga’s done this year and products tend to sell out, quickly.

There are dozens of products and most have hundreds of five-star ratings, so where do you start? As someone quite familiar with the brand I’ve curated a list of the top five hero products, IMHO. Check them out below and keep in mind, Filorga products tend to sell out in the blink of an eye when they’re on sale.

Filorga NCEF-Shot Anti-Aging Serum

The trouble with skincare (versus makeup), is that it takes time and routine to see results. Most of the time this means a minimum of two to four weeks. But with Filorga’s NCEF-Shot Anti-Aging Serum, the brand says you’ll see a difference in firmness, wrinkles, and brightness after just 10 days. This is thanks in large part to the titular NCEF complex, a combination of hyaluronic acid and other antioxidants and nutrients that combat dullness and sagging. NCEF-Shot is also created with amino acids that repairs damaged skin thereby making it look more youthful.

A 58-year-old reviewer said that they decided to try NCEF-Shot Anti-Aging Serum after “noticing my skin tone, texture, and firmness starting to worsen.” True to the brand’s promise, “after 10 days, my pores appear smaller, my texture is smoother, and skin firmer,” they wrote.

Filorga Sleep and Lift Ultra-Lifting Night Face Cream

This formula relies on Filorga’s Plasmatic Lifting Factors to do the heavy lifting. Per the brand, it’s a complex found in professional anti-aging skincare procedures. Hyaluronic acid and collagen (among other secret ingredients) smooth, tighten, and plump skin. While you get your beauty rest, this Filorga Night Cream supposedly fills in wrinkles, restores mass to hollowed out areas, and improves the contours of the face.

“This product has plumped every wrinkle in my 58-year-old face,” one shopper wrote. Another reviewer of Sleep and Lift on the Filorga website said they saw “great results in sagging skin,” after using this.

