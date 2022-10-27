Shoppers Say That Just One Drop of This Serum Is Needed to Plump Skin and Reduce Laugh Lines

Filorga is rarely discounted.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 27, 2022 @ 12:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Beauty Haul: Filorga Serum
Photo:

Getty Images

If you time your purchases correctly, you can get almost everything on sale this season — whether it's for gifts for others or yourself this upcoming holiday season. Brands are discounting things nonstop, and Amazon seems to be having endless sale events. Earlier this month, there was the Prime Early Access Sale and until November 6, Amazon has a Holiday Beauty Haul to start planning your gifts early on. My colleagues have already shed light on a ton of great deals but one I’m particularly excited about is the 15 percent discount on Filorga’s top-rated Hydra-Hyal Hydrating and Plumping Serum

The French skincare brand is prone to selling out and very rarely goes on sale, which is a fun combination but right now, it’s both — a truly momentous occasion. At least 600 five-star ratings say that this $59 (usually $69) serum is well worth the investment, thanks to its benefits that provide plumper, smoother, and clearer skin.  

Filorga Hydra-Hyal Intensive Hydrating & Plumping Face Serum

Amazon

Shop now: $59 (Originally $69); amazon.com 

The star ingredient here is hyaluronic acid, or to be exact, four different types of hyaluronic acid. It’s an intense and potent serum that hydrates and plumps skin, reducing fine lines and brightens skin for a more radiant complexion, and is supposedly skin-smoothing, too. Those are all claims made by the brand, but shoppers confirm that it does, in fact, do all of those things. 

“[Hydra-Hyal Serum] works quickly. I have a visible line on my brow line, and it disappears with a very small drop of this product. My forehead looks smooth and my laugh lines are less noticeable,” one shopper wrote

And although it is on the pricey side, another reviewer echoed the previous sentiments, “a little goes a long way, just a drop is required.” This shopper added that two weeks of regular use
“re-plumped and re-hydrated” their skin. 

As is the case with many hyaluronic acid-based formulas, this layers well in your routine thanks to the ingredient’s humectant properties which improve the efficacy and moisture of the following steps. 

Head to Amazon to shop the Filorga Hydra-Hyal Hydrating and Plumping Serum while it’s still on sale. 

Shop More Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Deals: 

Related Articles
Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Sale Deals
Don’t Miss Out on These 45 Incredible Deals From Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul Sale
Editor-loved Amazon Beauty Haul Sale deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 5 Products I’m Buying From the Holiday Beauty Haul Sale
Roundup of Anti-Aging Skincare Deals
I’m a Beauty Editor, and These Are the 14 Best Anti-Aging Skincare Deals From Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
thanks to an exclusive discount this dry-skin saving serum is just $12
This Serum Uses an Ingredient 10x More Moisturizing Than Hyaluronic Acid, and We Have an Exclusive Discount
Oprah's Favorite Toothbrush Is Only $26 During Amazon's Holiday Beauty Sale
Oprah's Favorite Toothbrush Is Only $26 During Amazon's Holiday Beauty Sale
Neutrogena Retinol Serum
Shoppers in Their 50s Say They Get Compliments “All the Time” Thanks to This $37 Serum and Cream Combo
Farmacy Filling Good
This Skin-Plumping Serum Diminishes My Forehead Wrinkles So Well, I’ve Bought It Three Times
CeraVe Best-Selling Body Lotion
Amazon’s Best-Selling Body Lotion Makes “Rough, Dry Skin” Feel Soft “Immediately” — and It’s Just $13
Tula Serum
The Serum From a TikTok-Viral Brand That “Takes Five Years Off” Shoppers’ Skin Is on Sale
Rose Inc Holiday Skincare and Makeup Sets Starting at $20
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Beauty Brand Has Everything You Need for Holiday Gifting, Starting at $20
Sydney Sweeney Laneige Serum PEAS
Shoppers Say This Hydrating Serum From a Viral Brand Makes Their Skin Glow Like Never Before — and It’s 30% Off
This 2-in-1 Serum Cleanser is the Most Innovative Skincare Product I've Tried in Years
This Unreleased Cleanser-Serum Saved My Skin — and InStyle Readers Can Buy It Before Anyone Else
Laneige Lip Mask Deal
This Viral, Sydney Sweeney-Approved Lip Mask Is at Its Lowest Price of the Year — but Not for Long
Amazon Deals You Can Still Buy
Amazon’s Early Access Sale Is Basically Extended Thanks to These 20 Day-After Deals Up to 71% Off
This Blake Lively-Approved Skincare Brand Is on Sale for Some of the Lowest Prices of the Year
This Blake Lively-Approved Skincare Brand Is Discounted to Its Lowest Prices of the Year
EARLY PD: Roundup of Best Anti-Aging Skincare Early Deals
8 Anti-Aging Deals to Shop for Up to 50% Off Today — Including a $25 Cream That Has Users “Stunned”