If you time your purchases correctly, you can get almost everything on sale this season — whether it's for gifts for others or yourself this upcoming holiday season. Brands are discounting things nonstop, and Amazon seems to be having endless sale events. Earlier this month, there was the Prime Early Access Sale and until November 6, Amazon has a Holiday Beauty Haul to start planning your gifts early on. My colleagues have already shed light on a ton of great deals but one I’m particularly excited about is the 15 percent discount on Filorga’s top-rated Hydra-Hyal Hydrating and Plumping Serum.

The French skincare brand is prone to selling out and very rarely goes on sale, which is a fun combination but right now, it’s both — a truly momentous occasion. At least 600 five-star ratings say that this $59 (usually $69) serum is well worth the investment, thanks to its benefits that provide plumper, smoother, and clearer skin.

Amazon

Shop now: $59 (Originally $69); amazon.com

The star ingredient here is hyaluronic acid, or to be exact, four different types of hyaluronic acid. It’s an intense and potent serum that hydrates and plumps skin, reducing fine lines and brightens skin for a more radiant complexion, and is supposedly skin-smoothing, too. Those are all claims made by the brand, but shoppers confirm that it does, in fact, do all of those things.

“[Hydra-Hyal Serum] works quickly. I have a visible line on my brow line, and it disappears with a very small drop of this product. My forehead looks smooth and my laugh lines are less noticeable,” one shopper wrote.

And although it is on the pricey side, another reviewer echoed the previous sentiments, “a little goes a long way, just a drop is required.” This shopper added that two weeks of regular use

“re-plumped and re-hydrated” their skin.

As is the case with many hyaluronic acid-based formulas, this layers well in your routine thanks to the ingredient’s humectant properties which improve the efficacy and moisture of the following steps.

Head to Amazon to shop the Filorga Hydra-Hyal Hydrating and Plumping Serum while it’s still on sale.

Shop More Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Deals: