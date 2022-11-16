This French Skincare Brand Is Always Sold Out, But We Have Exclusive Early Access to Its Black Friday Sale

A few weeks ago when I wrote about a fan-favorite serum from French skincare brand Filorga, I mentioned that its products frequently sell out. And wouldn’t you know it, the story’s featured product very quickly sold out. Now, the aforementioned Hydra-Hyal Serum is back in stock, as are other best-sellers. Since these products are so in-demand, I’m betting they’ll fly off the digital shelves come Black Friday, so seize the very rare and exclusive opportunity I’m presenting: For 48 hours, InStyle readers have early access to Filorga’s Black Friday sale using the code 30INSTYLEVIP for 30 percent off on Amazon and Filorga’s website.

The code works at both retailers, but is only applicable sitewide on Filorga; on Amazon, you can only use it on 12 select products — some of which are listed below. If you’re unfamiliar with the brand, I’ve rounded up what I consider to be the seven Filorga standouts, with a handful of them further highlighted.

Shop the Discounted Filorga Products

Filorga Meso-Mask Smoothing Radiance Mask, $41 with code 30INSTYLEVIP (Originally $59); amazon.com and us.filorga.com

Filorga Meso-Mask Smoothing Radiance Mask

You know when you’re frustrated with your complexion but it’s hard to pinpoint what the exact problem is? You’re not experiencing flaky dry skin or breakouts but your skin is just, for lack of a better word, dull. This is where Filorga’s Meso-Mask comes into play.

The collagen- and elastin-rich formula is a flash treatment that promises more vivacious, smooth, and bright skin with less visible signs of aging, such as wrinkles.

Hundreds of shoppers swear by this mask for “taking away fatigue,” “evening out skin tone,” reducing signs of aging, making skin look “plump and radiant,” and even clearing up acne.

Filorga Hydra-Hyal Intensive Hydrating and Plumping Concentrate

Hydra-Hyal Intensive Hydrating and Plumping Concentrate is the serum I previously mentioned that sold out incredibly fast. I credit this to its quick-working, hydration-boosting, and wrinkle-reducing benefits — a result of a mixture of four types of hyaluronic acid.

Reviewers say the Hydra-Hyal makes wrinkles and furrows “disappear” using “just a drop.” Another shopper said, “this serum really works,” and explained it “doesn't irritate [skin] and… leaves my skin smooth, radiant, and ready to receive moisture.”

Filorga Time-Filler Eyes

This is one of the most innovative eye creams I’ve come across thanks to the unique combination of concerns it targets. Time-Filler exfoliates skin and smooths out the appearance of wrinkles, contours, and deep lines due to hyaluronic acid and peptides. It also brightens dark circles through a proprietary vegetable-derived ingredient. Time-Filler’s formula also includes a lifting complex that tightens the appearance of droopy eyelids. But lastly and most unusual, there is a bonus ingredient that thickens lashes.

Over 1,300 people have given it a nod of five-star approval. A reviewer in their mid-50s wrote, “I have spent years and thousands of dollars on eye creams and treatments… this is the only product that has worked.” “Both eyes look younger, wide-open, and smoother,” they added. And per the same reviewer, the difference was noticeable when they stopped using Time-Filler: “The wrinkles came back,” as did their “tear troughs, hollows, and sunken under-eyes.” That’s already a lot of high praise, but the shopper also noted that their eyelashes looked “fantastic.”

Filorga NCEF-Shot Supreme Polyrevitalizing Concentrate

Another wildly successful and popular Filorga product, the brand previously told InStyle that demand was so high, they had to fly out more units directly from France. A 15-milliliter bottle retails for $94, but the results supposedly mimic the radiance-improving, complexion-smoothing, and skin-firming effects of getting hyaluronic acid filler.

The main ingredient is the mysterious NCEF complex in the product’s name, which stands for New Cellular Encapsulated Factors. Encapsulated hyaluronic acid, amino acids, enzymes, minerals, and antioxidants penetrate deep into the skin to be as efficacious as possible.

One 58-year-old reviewer first asked, “Can I give this 10 stars please? After 10 days, my pores appear smaller, my texture is smoother, and my skin firmer,” they explained.

Shop Filorga at Amazon and its website with the InStyle exclusive code 30INSTYLEVIP. Products are prctically guaranteed to sell out, so get ‘em while you can.