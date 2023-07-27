Shoppers Say Their "Wrinkles Are Disappearing" Thanks to This Under-the-Radar Amazon Moisturizer

You can’t judge a moisturizer by its price tag. Case in point: The $35 Fièra Apple Stem Cell Moisturizer, which is brimming with stellar skincare ingredients and very little else. TBH, its formula somewhat surprised me; I’ve studied ingredient lists on much (much) pricier moisturizers, which have proven less impressive, at least on paper. Most importantly, Fièra’s moisturizer delivers on its skin-plumping, line-fading claims, per shoppers, who’ve given it glowing reviews at Amazon.  

The Fièra moisturizer is a daily face cream designed specifically for skin over 40, per the brand. The consistency is rich and thick, albeit non-greasy and fast-absorbing, shoppers report; moreover, it’s fragrance-, cruelty-, and paraben-free, and relies on potent plant extracts to deliver anti-aging benefits. Specifically, it improves skin softness and hydration instantly, and over time, it helps reverse signs of aging, including hyperpigmentation and fine lines. The ingredients list, a bevy of dermatologist-loved anti-agers, speaks for itself. 

Fièra Apple Stem Cell Moisturizer

Amazon FIÃRA Moisturizing Face Cream With Apple Stem Cells

Amazon

First and foremost, apple stem cells, the moisturizer’s hero ingredient, which have shown promise in the wrinkle-reducing domain. “Apple stem cells are particularly effective at slowing signs of aging as well as repairing fine lines and elasticity loss that’s already occurring,” licensed esthetician Savannah Frommel tells InStyle. Seabuckthorn oil, an ingredient rich in linoleic acid, bestows instant suppleness and protective antioxidants. Hyaluronic acid, a hydrating hero found in countless skin-plumping products, is also present, as is skin-softening shea butter. Finally, the formula contains vitamin A, aka retinol. 

One 71-year-old shopper says they were “impressed,” as I was, by the robust list of high-quality ingredients found in the moisturizer. More impressive? The shopper’s results: After only two days, “[their] eyelids and areas on each side of [their] eyes were dramatically improved.” Another shopper, who also says they saw results quickly, notes that “wrinkles are disappearing” after three weeks of use. Finally, another reviewer, who purchased the cream in lieu of their usual, “very expensive” moisturizer, reports they were “pleasantly surprised by the Feria product,” noting that their “aging skin” appears “more supple” after using it.

For a gentle-yet-effective anti-aging moisturizer packed with skin-loving ingredients, shop the Fièra Moisturizing Face Cream for $35 at Amazon.

