How to Wear Pants This Festival Season If You're Sick of Denim Cutoffs

Iconic as it is, festival fashion can sometimes feel a bit played out. Seriously, how many times can you wear a holographic mini skirt and rhinestone-studded bikini top before the shine starts to wear off? That's not to say that fringe isn't fun or that we don't adore a sequined micro mini dress as much as the next Coachella devotee.

Still, there are times when we want to freshen up our music festival outfit mood board by reaching for outfits inspired by street style instead of festivals past. Embracing high fashion inspiration is one surefire way to ensure you'll stand out from the crowd, no matter how people are flocking to festivals this year. Case in point: pants as festival wear. It's the unexpected style staple that's rarely seen on the Coachella circuit and, therefore, worth exploring if you're looking for something fresh.

We guarantee you'll be inspired by these 15 looks that pair the whimsical essence of festival style with the main character energy of street-style stars. From iconic staples like a perfectly fitted pair of overalls to the hottest trends of summer that haven't quite arrived yet, you're guaranteed to find something new, exciting, and innovative on this list of festival pants outfits for 2023.



A Sequined Set

Getty Images

Looking for pants that offer actual coverage for your next musical festival outfit? We hear you. Look no further than a sequined set. Finding a fully sequined pair of pants might once have been a struggle, but now a girl's got options. We recommend a matching set with a cropped top and a high waist. Not only will you sparkle from daybreak until midnight, but you'll be able to do so in an outfit that offers comfort and coverage.

Shop Similar: Lucy In The Sky Peony Sequin Two Piece Set in Purple Iridescent, $120



Coordinating Florals

Getty Images

A romantic spring stalwart, florals get an athleisure-inspired update when applied to a pair of fitted pants. Look for a wide-leg pant if you want to keep things comfy or a more fitted jogger for a tighter fit that you can still dance in.

Shop Similar: Show Me Your Mumu Berkeley Bells Pants, $158, and Show Me Your Mumu Handkerchief Top, $98

With Western-Inspired Accessories

Gettty Images

While body harnesses are more popular than ever, they can still be intimidating accessories. That said, they're perfect statement pieces for a music festival pants outfit. When paired with cowboy boots and denim, a body harness boasts daywear energy that'll fit right in the desert.

Shop Similar: Free People Rebel Leather Harness, $98, and Tecovas "The Annie" Boot, $295



Lacy & Wide-Leg

Getty Images

If you're hoping to cultivate a romantic, laid-back vibe, lacy pants are just the thing. They offer all of the dreaminess of a boho maxi dress without the constraints. Plus, they can be very sheer or quite modest, depending on the pair. You can also up the sultriness with the top you choose to wear. Embrace your inner vixen with a velvet bralette, or keep things casual with a cropped tank top.

Shop Similar: BCBGMAXAZRIA Lace Wide Leg Pants, $228

A Sheer Bodysuit

Getty Images

Add a layer of chic surprise to your favorite matching set by wearing a sheer bodysuit underneath. We recommend aiming for contrast over matching too closely, but even if you want to go monochromatic, the options are endless. Whether you opt for mesh or lace, you'll definitely exude big main character energy with this play on a festival pants outfit.

Shop Similar: AKIRA Run The World Catsuit, $50, One Last Time Silver Mini Skirt, $120, and Breathtaking Crop in Silver, $60

Overalls

Getty Images

Overalls deserve more credit for their versatility, and we're glad to be seeing more of them these days. To incorporate overalls into a festival pants 'fit, let your aesthetic be your guide. You can keep things feminine by wearing them over a lacy bralette or crop top or channel your inner jock by rocking your fave sports bra. Either way, you'll be the ultimate cool girl with this look.

Shop Similar: Levi's Vintage Women's Overalls, $138, and Alo Yoga Icon Cami Bra, $38



Creative Cutouts

Getty Images

Cutouts aren't just for bodycon dresses or crop tops. Pants with cutouts deserve equal credit for adding exciting dimensionality to a look. When choosing pants with creative cutouts for a festival outfit, look for a pair with interesting finishes like rhinestones, beading, or lace. For an added layer of visual cohesion and excitement, pick a top in a matching color with cutouts that echo your chosen pants.

Shop Similar: AKIRA Covered In Diamonds Relaxed Jeans, $100, and AKIRA Eat Your Heart Out Knit Sweater, $40

Patchwork and Sparkle

Getty Images

If you identify as extra, this is the festival pants outfit for you. There aren't many places you can wear a statement bra with a pair of statement pants and not only meet but exceed dress code expectations. Fortunately, a festival is one of them.

Shop Similar: Free People All I Want Longline Bra, $58, and AREA Rope Cutout Wide Leg Jeans, $1,095

Dip-Dye Cowboy

Getty Images

By now, everyone knows that cowboy boots are a go-to music festival accessory, but we think it's high time that our western-inspired looks level up a bit. That's where a dip-dyed ombre pant and coordinating cowboy hat come in. It's on trend without being costume-y. Plus, it delivers on the one-of-a-kind festival outfit promise. For a true rock star moment, add your tallest pair of platform boots. Trust us. It'll make the whole look sing.

Shop Similar: Pretty Little Thing Green Ombre Print Wide Leg Pants, $48, and Urban Outfitters Cassidy Brushed Wool Cowboy Hat, $69

A Bold Body Chain

Getty Images

If your heart belongs to accessories, you'll love this festival outfit idea: Pair a neutral matching set with a major body chain. Body jewelry is going to be everywhere this summer, and by combining one or two body chains with a toned-down matching set, you'll be able to say you did it first.

Shop Similar: Child of Wild Marbella Body Chain, $128

Y2K-Inspired Pastels

Getty Images

There's no better place to channel your inner Britney or Xtina than at a music festival. A pair of pants that is both baggy and bejeweled will unlock the pop icon status achievement award. Just add a floral or embellished bustier to create a balanced silhouette to firmly place this festival pants outfit into the Y2K throwback category.

Shop Similar: Fashion Nova Cherie Embellished Rhinestone Crop Top, $36 (Originally $60), and Golden Goose Kim Bleached Jeans with Crystals, $1,320

Electric Animal Print

Getty Image

Give animal print a music festival makeover by incorporating vibrant animal print pants into your festival 'fit. The color of animal print you choose, be it a jewel tone or neon, will set the overall tone of this festival pants outfit and dictate the remaining outfit elements. Deeper colors like red or navy exude rock n' roll energy — which calls for a band tee and a pair of Converse high-tops — while highlighter pinks and yellows work best with sheers on top and platform sandals.

Shop Similar: Colette Jaguar-Print Sequin Flare Pants, $470

Vibrant Satin

Getty Images

For an elevated festival pants outfit, we suggest satin. A brightly printed satin pant, lingerie-inspired top, and padded headband add up to a vibe that oozes festival royalty. It says "I'm VIP," without looking stuffy.

Shop Similar: Line & Dot Quinn Pants, $112, and For Love & Lemons Heart Bloom Bustier Top, $119

Dressed Up Denim

Getty Images

For a look that's equal parts runway and street style, we recommend a decadent top and boyfriend-style jeans. This festival pants outfit is a fresh way to subvert expectations and channel some couture-adjacent energy without actually wearing a gown.

Shop Similar: Anthropologie Eva Franco Ruffled Organza Bomber Jacket, $158

Crochet & Flared

Getty Images

This summer, we'll be seeing crochet everywhere, and a pair of crocheted pants manage to assert your status as a sultry fashion girlie with the heart of a hippie — the perfect combination for a musical festival pants outfit. You can pair these fairly see-through bottoms with a tunic-style top or oversized blazer for a look that suggests rather than tells all.

Shop Similar: Tularosa Hayden Crochet Pant, $168

