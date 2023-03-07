Beauty Makeup 11 Festival Makeup Looks to Boost Your Serotonin Pack on all the color and glitter. By Audrey Noble Audrey Noble Twitter Audrey Noble is NYC-based contributing beauty commerce writer. She covers all things beauty, hair products, and makeup. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on March 7, 2023 @ 07:03AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Instagram @allanface, @Joansmalls, @patrickta With festival season upon us, it means one thing for beauty lovers: the rise of festival makeup. Jewels, glitter, and loads of color — festival makeup just hits different. This type of makeup, along with any type really, is whatever you want it to be. But of all the times to experiment with that color you never reach for or to try a new makeup trick that caught your eye on TikTok, doing so when you’re frolicking a field and dancing your heart out to your favorite artists is truly a match made in beauty heaven. So, if you don’t know where to start for your festival beauty looks, you’ve come to the right place. From eyes, cheeks, lips, and brows — this list has got all your makeup needs covered. Below, see 10 festival makeup looks that will get you excited for all the concerts and good vibes you’re about to experience. (And if you haven’t booked a ticket to any festivals in the upcoming months, maybe this list will convince you to). 10 Festival Hairstyles That'll Release Your Inner Child 01 of 11 Into The Jungle Instagram @allanface Go all out with your eye look with intricate art. Actor Isabela Merced wears patterned green, yellow, and black ombré blocks right above her crease for a dynamic look that’s just wild and fun. 02 of 11 Negative Space Instagram @yarashahidi Can never go wrong with a thick cat-eye, but to change it up just a little give it a little negative space. Yara Shahidi wears hers bare in the middle of her lid with the ends accentuated on the outer and inner corners of her eyes. She tops it off with long lashes for a dramatic eye look. 03 of 11 Color Combo Eyes Instagram @joansmalls Give your eyes an extra pop of color by combining complementary tones to both the lids and under-eyes, à la Joan Smalls. 04 of 11 Ombré Lips Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images TBH, any of Doja Cat’s 2022 Paris Fashion Week beauty looks can — and should — inspire your festival makeup looks. But this combo of black and nude ombré lips, and shaved and studded brows are so rocker chic. 05 of 11 Siren Eyes Instagram @hungvanngo A deep red with a metallic sheen is especially alluring for festival season. Blend in this shade along the lash line and under your waterline like Julia Garner for a worn-in bold eye look. Add long lashes and a winged liner for a finishing touch. 06 of 11 Galaxy Shimmer Instagram @patrickta Festival makeup is synonymous with glitter and the easiest way to incorporate some shine is on your eyes. Dixie D’Amelio’s pretty lavender and pink shadow is instantly elevated with shimmer all over to make eyes really pop. 07 of 11 Dotted Patterns Instagram @lizzobeeating Artistic designs aren’t meant to just be for your nails or on your eyelids; place geometric shapes all over your face. Take Lizzo’s dotted patterns. Here, she wore drawn-on black circles around her eyes to the top of her cheekbones. Pair this look with bleached brows and you’ve got yourself one of the trendiest and most fun festival looks out there. 08 of 11 Pop Of Pastel Instagram @kendalljenner Pastels are just so light and fun — the perfect vibes for your upcoming festival makeup look. Opt for a pretty bright baby blue like Kendall Jenner, who wears this dreamy shade all over her lids with long bold lashes. 09 of 11 Mod Lashes Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Looking for something retro that isn’t the ‘90s? Go Mod. An ode to the stylish ‘60s era, Zendaya wears spaced-out bottom lashes to give that Twiggy-esque vibe. Define your cheekbones with pink strobe highlighter to give it that festival feel. 10 of 11 Monochrome Pink Instagram @jlo Keep everything uniform and stick to one color palette. This baby pink on Jennifer Lopez hits that sweet spot of making a statement without being too overwhelming. 11 of 11 Jeweled Toned Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Bejeweled everything works great for festival season. Taylor Swift wore crystals along her lid in a V-shape with winged liner to make her eyes really shine.