11 Festival Makeup Looks to Boost Your Serotonin

Pack on all the color and glitter.

By
Audrey Noble
Audrey Noble
Audrey Noble
Audrey Noble is NYC-based contributing beauty commerce writer. She covers all things beauty, hair products, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 7, 2023 @ 07:03AM
10 Festival Makeup Looks to Boost Your Serotonin
Photo:

Instagram @allanface, @Joansmalls, @patrickta

With festival season upon us, it means one thing for beauty lovers: the rise of festival makeup. Jewels, glitter, and loads of color — festival makeup just hits different. 

This type of makeup, along with any type really, is whatever you want it to be. But of all the times to experiment with that color you never reach for or to try a new makeup trick that caught your eye on TikTok, doing so when you’re frolicking a field and dancing your heart out to your favorite artists is truly a match made in beauty heaven. 

So, if you don’t know where to start for your festival beauty looks, you’ve come to the right place. From eyes, cheeks, lips, and brows — this list has got all your makeup needs covered. Below, see 10 festival makeup looks that will get you excited for all the concerts and good vibes you’re about to experience. (And if you haven’t booked a ticket to any festivals in the upcoming months, maybe this list will convince you to). 

01 of 11

Into The Jungle

festival makeup

Instagram @allanface

Go all out with your eye look with intricate art. Actor Isabela Merced wears patterned green, yellow, and black ombré blocks right above her crease for a dynamic look that’s just wild and fun.

02 of 11

Negative Space

festival makeup

Instagram @yarashahidi

Can never go wrong with a thick cat-eye, but to change it up just a little give it a little negative space. Yara Shahidi wears hers bare in the middle of her lid with the ends accentuated on the outer and inner corners of her eyes. She tops it off with long lashes for a dramatic eye look. 

03 of 11

Color Combo Eyes

festival makeup

Instagram @joansmalls

Give your eyes an extra pop of color by combining complementary tones to both the lids and under-eyes, à la Joan Smalls.

04 of 11

Ombré Lips

festival makeup

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

TBH, any of Doja Cat’s 2022 Paris Fashion Week beauty looks can — and should — inspire your festival makeup looks. But this combo of black and nude ombré lips, and shaved and studded brows are so rocker chic. 

05 of 11

Siren Eyes

festival makeup

Instagram @hungvanngo

A deep red with a metallic sheen is especially alluring for festival season. Blend in this shade along the lash line and under your waterline like Julia Garner for a worn-in bold eye look. Add long lashes and a winged liner for a finishing touch. 

06 of 11

Galaxy Shimmer

festival makeup

Instagram @patrickta

Festival makeup is synonymous with glitter and the easiest way to incorporate some shine is on your eyes. Dixie D’Amelio’s pretty lavender and pink shadow is instantly elevated with shimmer all over to make eyes really pop. 

07 of 11

Dotted Patterns

festival makeup

Instagram @lizzobeeating

Artistic designs aren’t meant to just be for your nails or on your eyelids; place geometric shapes all over your face. Take Lizzo’s dotted patterns. Here, she wore drawn-on black circles around her eyes to the top of her cheekbones. Pair this look with bleached brows and you’ve got yourself one of the trendiest and most fun festival looks out there. 

08 of 11

Pop Of Pastel

festival makeup

Instagram @kendalljenner

Pastels are just so light and fun — the perfect vibes for your upcoming festival makeup look. Opt for a pretty bright baby blue like Kendall Jenner, who wears this dreamy shade all over her lids with long bold lashes. 

09 of 11

Mod Lashes

festival makeup

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Looking for something retro that isn’t the ‘90s? Go Mod. An ode to the stylish ‘60s era, Zendaya wears spaced-out bottom lashes to give that Twiggy-esque vibe. Define your cheekbones with pink strobe highlighter to give it that festival feel. 

10 of 11

Monochrome Pink

festival makeup

Instagram @jlo

Keep everything uniform and stick to one color palette. This baby pink on Jennifer Lopez hits that sweet spot of making a statement without being too overwhelming.

11 of 11

Jeweled Toned

festival makeup

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Bejeweled everything works great for festival season. Taylor Swift wore crystals along her lid in a V-shape with winged liner to make her eyes really shine. 

Related Articles
Drew Barrymore and I Both Rely on This No. 1 Best-Selling $8 Makeup Remover That's Great for "Sensitive Skin"
Drew Barrymore and I Both Use Amazon’s Best-Selling $6 Makeup Remover That “Erases Everything”
Festival Hairstyles That'll Release Your Inner ChildÂ 
10 Festival Hairstyles That'll Release Your Inner Child
e.l.f. Camo Color Corrector
This $4 Color Corrector Is a No. 1 New Release on Amazon for Camouflaging Dark Circles and Breakouts
Kiss Lashes Falsecara
These $7 At-Home Lash Extensions Allowed Me to Skip Mascara for Days on End
The Body-Illuminating Spray That's a Celeb Red Carpet Staple Makes My Skin Look Like an IRL Beauty Filter
The Body-Illuminating Spray That's a Celeb Red Carpet Staple Makes My Skin Look Like an IRL Beauty Filter
So, How Exactly Do Lip Plumpers Work?
So, How Exactly Do Lip Plumpers Work?
this is the highlighter responsible for carrie bradshaws glow in the next season of and just like that
The Highlighter Used on Carrie Bradshaw in 'And Just Like That..' Gives Shoppers "Healthy and Glowing" Skin
Amazon Travel Beauty Tool
I Could Even Do My Makeup in a Cave With This $22 Amazon Travel Mirror That Mimics Natural Light
How to Apply Matte Lipstick
These Are the Secrets to Applying Matte Lipstick Like a Pro
Showerscaping
Shower-scaping Is the Ultimate Zen-Boosting Wellness Trend
Best Eyeliners for Older Women Tout
The 11 Best Eyeliners for Older Women That Glide on With Ease
Best Makeup by Mario Products
The 9 Best Makeup by Mario Products of 2023
Shoppers in Their 60s Dub This Cream "Fabulous" for Softening Lines and Texture
Shoppers in Their 60s Say This $11 Skin-Blurring Primer Makes Them Look "Photoshopped"
This Easy-To-Use Blurring Primer Stick Is What Kept Models From Looking Oily On The Runway At NYFW
Shoppers Say This Blurring Primer Stick Minimizes Pores “Like a Dream” and Keeps Skin Shine-Free “All Day”
Best Luxury Makeup Brands
The 17 Best Luxury Makeup Brands of 2023 That Are Worth the Splurge
Milk Makeup Bionic Glow Hydrating Liquid Illuminator Review
This Super Glowy Highlighter is So Good It Replaced My Foundation