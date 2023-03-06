10 Festival Hairstyles That'll Release Your Inner Child

There’s something about festival season that is perfect for letting your imagination run wild and free — especially when it comes to styling your hair. Not that you ever need an excuse to experiment with hair trends, but festival hairstyles are some of the most fun out there.

You can experiment with different types of braids, add adorable retro accessories, and style your hair in intricate designs — the beauty looks are unmatched. So, if you’re gearing up for festival season as we are, you are in luck. Below, find 10 festival hairstyles that will get your creative juices flowing. You’ll want to save these for your mood board later.