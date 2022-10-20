I rarely use TikTok’s “Not Interested” button, but for the sake of my wallet and at-capacity makeup bag, I might have to break it out. Nearly every week, the social media platform convinces me to buy a new lip gloss. First, it was Hourglass’ plumping gloss, then it was Clinique’s Black Honey, which users claimed complimented every skin tone. And now, it’s Fenty’s Gloss Bomb Heat in the fall-ready color Hot Chocolit which, after a lot of scrolling, I feel comfortable deaming the next universally-flattering shade.

Hot Chocolit is a sheer-but-rich brown that TikTok user @themexicanbeauty calls “an everyday must,” describing it as “the perfect nudey brown.” The viral color glides easily onto the lips with Fenty’s customer-loved applicator and instantly plumps thanks to ingredients like ginger root oil and capsicum fruit extract. Plus, shea butter and vitamin E nourish your lips so that you’re not forfeiting volume for moisture. And you can get the TikTok-approved lip gloss today for $24.

Ulta



Shop now: $24; fentybeauty.com

Because this Fenty lip gloss goes on semi-sheer, the shade is able to complement every skin tone, even those who might not have expected it to work. TikTok user @esteelalonde_ said that while they, “don’t [usually] wear dark lips” they “love this” color. The popular beauty TikTok creator @stxph.h describes the shade as “the perfect nudish-brown on just my bare lips.” And, after applying a deep brown lip liner for a more dramatic look, she added, “I cannot get over how pretty this is. Rihanna has done it again.”

While I might have recently come across this gloss, the virality of this shade is not surprising to Fenty fans, with one customer writing that Hot Chocolit is, “by far the best” Gloss Bomb they own, adding that “with a brown lip liner” this shade is “a fall game changer.” Another wrote that the autumnal shade, “suits [their] skin tone like no other lip gloss [they’ve] used before,” while another noted that it, “ looks great on [their] dark complexion [as a] nude lip.” And though it might be viral on TikTok, a platform mostly made up of Gen Z’s and millennials, the gloss isn’t a young-person exclusive, with one reviewer writing that this shade, “looks so pretty even on [their] 77 year old lips!”

We all know Rihanna can do no wrong, and the newest viral lip gloss is no exception. For a plumped pout in fall’s hottest color, grab a tube of Fenty’s Gloss Bomb Heat in Hot Chocolit today (before TikTok sells it out).