This Is the Exact Compact Rihanna Used During Her Super Bowl Halftime Show, and It Works Wonders for Oily Skin

When Rihanna ascended from the sky during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, it was clear that we were all in for a treat. Her red latex suit stood out in the sea of dancers, who were repping the singer’s clothing line, Savage x Fenty. To top it all off, the singer and businesswoman used the show to announce her second pregnancy, which was a Super Bowl win in and of itself. And if you were intently watching like I was, you saw Queen Riri touch up her makeup mid-performance using Fenty Beauty’s Invisimatte Instant Setting and Blotting Powder.

The chic compact is a refillable powder that blurs the appearance of pores, minimizes shine, and makes your makeup last. The translucent formula is ideal for all skin tones, and it won’t cake up on your face or seep into fine lines or pores.

I know this first-hand, because I always have Fenty Beauty’s Invisimatte powder by my side. The sleek case fits into my smallest bags, while the sponge applicator allows for touchups just about anywhere. It’s the secret weapon I keep in my back pocket; it creates the perfect matte finish with zero flashback. I even apply the blotting powder on my no-makeup days because of its light-and-airy feel.

But I have to warn you; as a beauty editor, I study trends all the time, so I already know this powder is going to be wiped off the shelves — especially after that unforgettable cameo. Fans are already saying they “love what it did for [Rihanna] during the Super Bowl,” so are now purchasing it. Others have been using it even “before the Super Bowl” and call it “amazing” and a “must buy.” So if you want a Fenty beauty Invisimatte Instant Setting and Blotting Powder (or two) for yourself, you better snag one quickly.

Keep scrolling for the rest of Rihanna’s complete Super Bowl beauty look products.

