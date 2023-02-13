This Is the Exact Compact Rihanna Used During Her Super Bowl Halftime Show, and It Works Wonders for Oily Skin

It’s also one of my go-tos for blurring pores.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
Published on February 13, 2023 @ 04:00PM

When Rihanna ascended from the sky during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, it was clear that we were all in for a treat. Her red latex suit stood out in the sea of dancers, who were repping the singer’s clothing line, Savage x Fenty. To top it all off, the singer and businesswoman used the show to announce her second pregnancy, which was a Super Bowl win in and of itself. And if you were intently watching like I was, you saw Queen Riri touch up her makeup mid-performance using Fenty Beauty’s Invisimatte Instant Setting and Blotting Powder

The chic compact is a refillable powder that blurs the appearance of pores, minimizes shine, and makes your makeup last. The translucent formula is ideal for all skin tones, and it won’t cake up on your face or seep into fine lines or pores.  

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder

Sephora

Shop now: $34; sephora.com

I know this first-hand, because I always have Fenty Beauty’s Invisimatte powder by my side. The sleek case fits into my smallest bags, while the sponge applicator allows for touchups just about anywhere. It’s the secret weapon I keep in my back pocket; it creates the perfect matte finish with zero flashback. I even apply the blotting powder on my no-makeup days because of its light-and-airy feel.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder

Sephora

But I have to warn you; as a beauty editor, I study trends all the time, so I already know this powder is going to be wiped off the shelves — especially after that unforgettable cameo. Fans are already saying they “love what it did for [Rihanna] during the Super Bowl,” so are now purchasing it. Others have been using it even “before the Super Bowl” and call it “amazing” and a “must buy.” So if you want a Fenty beauty Invisimatte Instant Setting and Blotting Powder (or two) for yourself, you better snag one quickly.

Keep scrolling for the rest of Rihanna’s complete Super Bowl beauty look products.

Pro Filtâr Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation

Sephora

Shop now: $39; sephora.com

Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick

Sephora

Shop now: $29; sephora.com

Pre-Show Glow Instant Retexturizing 10% AHA Treatment + Reusable Applicator

Sephora

Shop now: $40; sephora.com

Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer

Sephora

Shop now: $38; sephora.com

Pro Kissâr Lip-Loving Scrubstick

Sephora

Shop now: $16; sephora.com

Plush Puddinâ Intensive Recovery Lip Mask

Sephora

Shop now: $22; sephora.com

