Rihanna's Body Luminizer That Makes Skin Look "Airbrushed" Is Only in Stock at Sephora, and It’s 50% Off

She says it'll make you look like you're "dripping in light."

By Emma Guillen
Published on February 1, 2023 @ 10:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Fenty Body Luminizer
Photo:

Sephora

Has a radiant glow ever *not* been the goal? Not only has the highlighter hype been real, but we’ve been layering serums upon serums and chemically-exfoliating (probably one too many times) to achieve the glowy complexion taking over the beauty world these days. Between dolphin skin, glass skin, and glazed-donut skin, honestly, we’ve never looked dewier. But why should our faces have all the fun? 

Fenty Beauty’s Body Lava Luminizer has been highly sought after since its launch, and it’s received hundreds of five-star reviews for a reason: It provides an all-over, effortless, glistening glow. Even better? The best-selling luminizer is currently 50 percent off at Sephora — and you’ll want to hop on that deal soon, because it’s currently the only place that has it in stock. (Disclaimer: It might make you feel like you’re the only girl in the world. Proceed with caution.)

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Body Lava Body Luminizer

Sephora

Shop Now: $30 (Originally $59); sephora.com 

Formulated with light-diffusing micropearls and a pop of sheer color, Body Lava leaves a luminous finish that multiple reviewers said made their skin appear “airbrushed” and “sun-kissed;” one shopper raved that it helped their otherwise dull skin look “so healthy and beautiful.” In fact, Rihanna herself said the luminizer will make you look like “you’re dripping in light” — what can we say? Queen RiRi just gets it. The limited edition copper shade, Cognac Candy, blends seamlessly into all skin tones for a subtle yet stunning shimmer that lasts, according to reviewers. “Staying power is great… I still have sparkles after hours of wear,” wrote another shopper. The glow (and list of glowing reviews) is seemingly never-ending. 

Whether you’re going for head-to-toe glitz and glamour or a barely-there hint of sheen, the Fenty body luminizer does both. Apply it wherever you want to glisten most — like your shoulders, collarbones, and legs (that’s your cue to wear the mini skirt). For the most even application, Rihanna suggests blending in using her Kabuki Brush. To avoid any sticky situations, shoppers recommend following the less-is-more approach and applying only one to two pumps to your skin. The general consensus is that a little goes a long way, which means you’ll be left with even more luminizer to last you throughout the year.

Not only is the Body Lava Luminzer ultra-illuminating, but the floral vanilla scent and hydrating ingredients will have you forgetting about your go-to body lotion — a handful of customers who compared it to Sol de Janeiro’s Glow Oil preferred the Fenty option. One shopper said the Body Lava gave them “a shimmery look,” “wasn’t messy,” and didn’t transfer on their clothes.

Basically a glow up in a bottle, Body Lava has proved to be just as suitable for a special occasion as it is for a regular Tuesday. Would we expect any less from the Bad Gal herself? Get ready to shine bright like a diamond for only $30 — it’s glow time.

