February’s Pisces New Moon Is Your Time to Manifest

In mid-February, it may be tough to feel like shorts weather and spring fever is going to be happening anytime soon. But as the sun moves into mystical, deeply sensitive Pisces, the lines between dreams and reality blur, and you might feel like anything you fantasize about is possible to manifest. And this year, just two days after eccentric Aquarius season wraps up, you can take advantage of a romantic, artistic new moon.

On Sunday, February 19, at 11:06 a.m. PT/Monday, February 20, at 2:06 a.m. ET, this imaginative, relationship-oriented lunar event in Pisces. The mutable water sign ruled by Neptune, which oversees compassion and spirituality, tends to cloud rational thought. This new moon is an ethereal, empathy-packed moment that might inspire you to kick off a magical new chapter. And because the new moon occurs just before Venus, the planet of love, moves into a new sign, there’s bound to be a particularly sharp focus on relationship and money matters.

The new moon in Pisces sets the stage for whatever fairy tale you want to tell.

New moons happen when the sun joins up with the moon, which is the emotional compass of the zodiac. Usually happening once — sometimes twice — per month, they’re a chance to gain clarity on the story you want to write over the course of the next two weeks (up until the next full moon) and the next six months (when the corresponding full moon occurs). And this month's new moon will encourage you to meditate on your inner world, imaginative pursuits, artistic desires, and deep-rooted emotions — all of which are Piscean terrain.

Associated with the twelfth house of spirituality, which involves the unconscious, dreams, and psychological healing, new beginnings go hand-in-hand with healing yourself mentally and emotionally now.

The moon occurs after a meet-up with taskmaster Saturn, which brings a responsible vibe to the party.

The last thing the moon will do before moving into Pisces and meeting up with the sun will be to join forces with Saturn, the planet of boundaries and hard work, completing its stint in Aquarius. Your emotional commitments and relationship to self-discipline will be top of mind leading into the ethereal new moon.

Though this could set a bit of a heavy, serious tone, you’ll do well to think of it as a solid, fertile foundation from which you can plant the seeds you want to see flourish. Basically, Saturn is the planet of reality checks, which can serve you well while wearing rose-colored glasses during this Pisces new moon. For instance, if you’re thinking of starting a side hustle or making a romantic move, holding past behaviors, patterns, and lessons in mind can set you up for more success in the long haul.



Venus moves into Aries just after the new moon, fueling your passion.

Think of this astrological event as a blank canvas. It occurs within the same hour that Venus moves from Pisces, where it’s especially harmony-seeking and dreamy, to action-oriented, playful Aries. You could be focused on a particular relationship, beauty, or money-related narrative that’s been playing out for you since around January 26, when Venus first moved into Pisces.

To make the most of the new moon, consider what you’ve learned over the past few weeks, then reflect on how you can transform heartfelt daydreams into action. While Venus is in Aries, romance, creativity, and earning will become more excitable, impulsive, and potentially even competitive. So, you’ll do well to link your imagination with your inner passion for the most awe-inspiring result.

Below is how this Pisces new moon will affect you based on your sign. (Pro-tip: Be sure to read both your sun and your rising sign if you know it. If you don't, you can find it on your natal chart or via this CafeAstrology calculator.)



Aries

With the new moon in your twelfth house of spirituality, resting and recharging are integral to building a new dream. And with Venus moving into your sign, you can more readily attract whatever it is you’ve been wishing for.



Taurus

This new moon hits your eleventh house of friendship and long-term wishes, urging you to get creative alongside friends or colleagues. Look to past game plans and accomplishments for intel on the best path forward.

Gemini

With the new moon in your tenth house of career, you’ll be stepping into the spotlight and taking on more responsibility. Trust your intuition to tell you if you’re exactly where you’re meant to be.

Cancer

With the new moon in your ninth house of adventure and higher learning, striking out against the mundane is a must. Getting out of your comfort zone — which is a bit out of character for you — feels necessary and can inspire emotionally satisfying artistic pursuits.

Leo

Because the new moon is in your eighth house of intimacy, you can lay the groundwork for an even more emotionally vulnerable bond with someone special. You might also be inspired to tackle a joint financial endeavor with a loved one.

Virgo

With the new moon in your seventh house of partnership, this moment is all about embarking on uncharted territory in your one-on-one relationships. Though you tend to steer toward pragmatic scenarios, it's important to let your imagination run wild, which will translate to pure romantic magic right now.

Libra

This new moon falls in your sixth house of wellness, signaling a chance to start new routines that support your day-to-day balance and well-being. And with Venus, your ruler, slipping into your seventh house of partnership, you’ll do well to pair up to hit your health goals.

Scorpio

With the new moon in your fifth house of romance and self-expression, this is one of the flirtiest, sexiest, and potentially creatively satisfying lunar events of the year for you. Channeling your emotions into an artistic project or telling someone special exactly how you feel can be truly empowering.

Sagittarius

The new moon in your fourth house of home life is an opportunity to heal old wounds with loved ones as you head down a security-bolstering new path. And with Venus in your fifth house of self-expression, you’ll be particularly adept at listening to — and sharing — what’s in your heart.

Capricorn

The new moon in your third house of communication boosts your curiosity and social life all at once. Learning something new alongside friends or colleagues might set the stage for a fun-loving new vibe within your platonic relationships.

Aquarius

With the new moon falling in your second house of income, you could be musing about how to best kick off a new moneymaking project now. Thanks to the moon’s recent meet-up with Saturn in your sign, giving yourself a pat on the back for how far you’ve come can boost your confidence ahead of setting this financial intention.

Pisces

With the new moon falling in your sign, your intuition is sharp, your dreams are vivid, and you’re especially eager to tune into your artistic impulses. Now’s your annual opportunity to get clear on a big-picture aspiration and take the first of many inspired steps to make it concrete.