February’s Full Moon in Leo Will Be Your Main Character Moment

Just days into February, and a matter of a few short weeks into 2023, the tone of the moment feels entirely different from the start of the year. With Mercury and Mars moving forward after doozy retrogrades and humanitarian Aquarius season in full swing, it’s easier to move the ball forward on your goals — and connect and collaborate with others in the process. The sign of the Water Bearer encourages us to prioritize that communal vibe over a focus on the self. But as this month’s full moon vibes roll in, you’ll want to roar your truth and champion your own needs.

On Sunday, February 5 at 1:28 p.m. ET/10:28 a.m. PT, this confidence-bolstering, change-bringing lunar event falls in Leo, the fixed fire sign ruled by the sun, which oversees self-image and identity. In turn, the emotions that are coming up for you now will shed light on old patterns, wounds, and narratives that have outlived their welcome and that you’re prepared to move past to stand even more assuredly in your sense of self.

The full moon in Leo spotlights romance, self-expression, and owning your desires.

Full moons — which happen when the confident sun exactly opposes the intuitive moon — always present a monthly opportunity to wrap up projects you started six months or even two weeks prior. They're culmination points, breaking points, and a chance to release anything that's no longer serving you.

And with this month's full moon occurring in go-getter, warm-hearted, boisterously individualistic Leo, you could enjoy a surge of confidence, playfulness, and sheer exuberance. You might be inspired to blast Miley’s “Flowers” and have a dance party with friends or organize a spur-of-the-moment night out with your S.O. while test-driving those sexy new Hailey Bieber-inspired leather shorts ahead of V-Day.

In other words, your instincts, your impulses, and your happiness is front and center. Though the sun in Aquarius encourages us to do our part to further communal efforts, Leo says to stand strong in who you are, revel in creative self-expression, and pour your energy into the pastimes that feel best to you as an individual. And because the sign of the Lion is associated with the fifth house of romance and self-expression, this full moon was made for stepping up your flirting game and exploring emotions through your favorite art form.

The moon squares off against Uranus, the planet of rebellion and sudden change.

The full moon falls at 16 degrees of Leo, forming a very close, tense, but activating square to Uranus, the planet of revolution, in the fixed earth sign Taurus. This celestial clash lays the groundwork for potential volatility, drama, and out-of-the-blue change. While the moon oversees intuition, emotions, and our inner lives, Uranus pushes for rebellion and rejects the status quo. While this might sound challenging and like a recipe for unwanted twists and turns, this square could be what you need to break free of a pattern, belief, or relationship in your life that’s holding you back from living your life to the fullest and being true to yourself.

This isn’t to say that massive change, especially when it shows up unexpectedly, is an easy pill to swallow. But with the moon in Leo, known for its optimism and action-oriented point of view, you could find you can more readily roll with any punches that pop up during this full moon.



Venus, the planet of relationships, money, and beauty, will have just squared off against Mars, the planet of sex and action.

The full moon occurs less than 24 hours before a square between Venus in Pisces and Mars in Gemini. Since January 26, Venus has been moving through the mutable water sign, where it’s exalted and, therefore, able to create even more magic than usual in the areas of life it rules. And Mars has been in the mutable air sign for what feels like forever (but actually, August 20, 2022), thanks to its retrograde. The mystical, harmony-seeking, dreamy vibes of Venus in Pisces are at odds with action-oriented Mars in frenetic, information-seeking, buzzy Gemini, which can stir up anxiety within our closest bonds. Maybe you’ll be swimming in the deep end of your daydreams while your partner is eagerly planning a trip or nervous about upcoming social plans. This planetary conflict can also fuel anger as well as passion, which could make for a steamy romp between the sheets. Either way, it’s an opportunity to pay even more attention to your gut, and your heart. Then, do your best to honor both as the Leo full moon lights up the sky.

Here is how this Leo full moon will affect you, based on your sign. (Pro-tip: Be sure to read both your sun and your rising sign if you know it. If you don't, you can find it on your natal chart or via this CafeAstrology calculator.)

Aries

With the full moon lighting up your fifth house of romance, you’ll be compelled to share your most creative ideas. And with the moon squaring game-changer Uranus in your second house of money, putting detailing passion projects could lead to shifts that bolster your income.

Taurus

With the full moon falling in your fourth house of home life, it’s time to zero in on improving work-life balance. With Uranus in your sign, you could be tempted to really shake things up now.

Gemini

With the full moon in your third house of communication, you might feel stretched too thin by your social calendar. With Uranus in your twelfth house of spirituality, a new mind-body routine could inspire a well-deserved time-out.



Cancer

With the full moon in your second house of income, you’re at a culmination point related to how you’ve been bringing in money. Ensuring your work is aligned with your values is a must.

Leo

The full moon falls in your sign, empowering you to strike out against anyone or anything that’s holding you back from achieving your big-picture dreams. With Uranus in your tenth house of career, you’ll also be mindful of — and perhaps interested in shifting — your public image.

Virgo

With the full moon in your twelfth house of spirituality, you’ll want to take a step back from your usual hustle to rest and recharge. Putting your psychological well-being first can lead to a breakthrough related to your personal growth.

Libra

This full moon falls in your eleventh house of networking, illuminating strengths and weaknesses related to the groups of friends and colleagues you associate with. You’ll want to feel like part of something bigger, but be sure you’re aligning yourself with people who are in sync with your values.

Scorpio

With the full moon falling in your tenth house of career, you’re fired up to step into the spotlight and take a stand on behalf of your career and work-life balance, which might be wrapped up in feelings related to a dear friend, S.O., or loved one, thanks to game-changer Uranus in your seventh house of partnership.

Sagittarius

The full moon falls in your ninth house of adventure, encouraging you to step out of your comfort zone and take a leap of faith. With the moon squaring off against Uranus in your daily routine sector, you’ll be particularly apt to strike out against anything that feels mundane.

Capricorn

With the full moon in your eighth house of intimacy, you’ll do well to wear your heart on your sleeve with a loved one or S.O. Self-expression feels especially empowering now.

Aquarius

Falling in your seventh house of partnership, this full moon might spotlight an epiphany related to a close one-on-one relationship. Switching things up in a way that feels true to your heart now can boost your sense of security and inner peace.

Pisces

With the full moon falling in your sixth house of wellness, you might be emboldened to make a major move (like changing your work schedule or prioritizing a mind-body routine) to defend your well-being on a day-to-day basis.