Amazon Shoppers Are Comfortably Going Braless Thanks to This $11 Styling Hack

If you’re anything like me, you’ve left one too many clothing items in the dressing room as a result of not having the proper bra to wear with them. It feels like every time I find a piece I love, either the neckline is too wide or the straps are too thin, and I'm left with my bra poking out and ruining my entire outfit vision. Frankly, I’m sick of sacrificing support for style (and vice versa), and I don’t want to waste one more second debating my undergarments or readjusting my clothes. Luckily, thanks to the $11 Fearless fashion tape, I don’t have to.

This styling hack “works like a charm” to keep your clothing exactly where you want it. The double-sided tape comfortably holds fabric in place; use it to shorten the hemline of pants by adhering excess material to itself, or keep necklines and straps secure by sticking them directly to your skin with the tape. Because the tape is made with skin-friendly adhesive, it doesn’t cause irritation, easily washes off, and won’t leave a sticky residue on you or your clothes. A 50-pack of the 0.5-by-3-inch strips is marked down to $11 at Amazon.

Amazon

With over 20,500 five-star ratings, the fashion tape is clearly loved by Amazon shoppers. One reviewer said it’s “very sticky, easy to reposition,” and “practically invisible” under clothing. A different customer said their dress straps “stayed up all day” with the tape, even during a humid afternoon at the beach. Another shopper said “This tape has not just saved, but made [their] outfits,” adding that it’s so strong “you can tape yourself to the ceiling with [it].”

When it comes to special occasions, shoppers seem to unanimously agree that Fearless tape is “a lifesaver.” A bride used the strips on their wedding dress, and said “they worked all night,” and she “never had to adjust or reapply.” One bridesmaid said she could comfortably go braless in her dress, thanks to the tape, which gave her “peace of mind” and lasted over “10 hours” through “dancing all night.” A different bridesmaid agreed, saying the tape “prevented [them] from flashing wedding guests” and lasted “through photos, ceremony, and reception dancing (a.k.a. sweat).”

