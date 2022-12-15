The Season of Faux Shearling Is Here, and Amazon Is Chock-Full of Fuzzy Jackets, Boots, and Bags

Is there anything better than a cozy fashion moment?

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 15, 2022 @ 10:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

The Season of Faux Shearling Is Here, and Amazon Is Chock-Full of Fuzzy Jackets, Boots, and Bags
Photo:

Getty Images

While I’m not a huge fan of freezing cold weather, I look forward to winter each year because it’s the season of cozy fashion. There’s just something about wrapping myself in a fuzzy sweater or jacket and throwing on a pair of fleece-lined boots that sparks joy, even on the gloomiest of days. If you’re also a fan of super soft jackets, boots, and bags — and could use a few new options this season — look no further than Amazon’s winter fashion section. The retailer has tons of quality faux-shearling pieces, and I found the nine best styles to shop now. 

Shop Faux Shearling Jackets:

A faux-shearling-lined jacket is the perfect outerwear choice for cold winter days when you’re looking for something a bit more stylish than a parka. Wear it with everything from jeans and a sweater to a mini dress and tights for an instant cool-girl vibe. 

There are many ways to add faux-shearling details to a jacket. Go for a full-on fuzzy moment with this $69 Daily Ritual mid-thigh-length teddy coat that comes in 11 colors and patterns. It has oversized lapels, two buttons on the front, and convenient side pockets. An even warmer option, the Orolay fleece-covered down jacket is covered with faux shearling on both the front and the back, and it has down-filled sleeves for extra insulation. And for winter evenings, this shearling-lined moto jacket is the way to go. Available in 10 faux leather and fleece combinations, it has a zipper down the front and an adjustable belt around the bottom. 

Daily Ritual Women's Teddy Bear Fleece Oversized-Fit Lapel Jacket

Amazon

Shop now: $69; amazon.com

Orolay Women's Sherpa Jacket Thickened Puffer Down Coat

Amazon

Shop now: $140 with coupon (Originally $160); amazon.com

LY VAREY LIN Women's Faux Shearling Moto Jacket

Amazon

Shop now: $70; amazon.com

Shop Faux Shearling Boots:

If you can’t stand the feeling of cold feet in the winter, you need a pair of faux shearling boots. They’ll keep your toes extra warm and toasty, while making even the simplest outfits look stylish. 

Of course, Ugg is the first brand that comes to mind when I think of shearling boots. This fashion-forward pair is made from suede with shearling lining that folds over onto the cuff of the boots, creating the ideal mix of warmth and style. For a more casual vibe, go with these Koolaburra by Ugg slip-on boots that are covered with faux shearling both inside and out, complete with a decorative lace detail on the front. And for dressier outfits, these Marc Fisher tie-up boots (which I own and love) are a must-have. Not only do the leather boots have trendy lug soles, but the tongue is covered in white shearling for extra flair and warmth. 

UGG Women's Harrison Cuff Fashion Boot

Amazon

Shop now: $170; amazon.com

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Michon Short Fashion Boot

Amazon

Shop now: $100; amazon.com

Marc Fisher LTD Women's Izzie Ankle Boot

Amazon

Shop now: $180; amazon.com

Shop Faux Shearling Bags:

Compared to faux shearling jackets and boots, fuzzy bags are a more unexpected way to hop on the trend. From crossbodies to totes, faux shearling handbags are the seasonal accessory that will pull your outfits together for the next few months. 

Just because a bag is covered in fleece doesn’t mean it can’t be functional. This Baggallini faux shearling crossbody has three zippered pockets and one slip pocket on the outside, along with a few interior pockets and card slots, allowing you to keep your everyday belongings organized. There are also tons of faux shearling totes to choose from, like this mini style from The Drop that’s just the right size to fit your essentials. If you need more space, go for this Vince Camuto synthetic leather tote with faux shearling trim. It has a zipper closure up top, along with pockets inside for everything you may need to get through the day.  

Baggallini Modern Pocket Crossbody

Amazon

Shop now: $75 (Originally $80); amazon.com

The Drop Bella Small Tote Bag

Amazon

Shop now: $40; amazon.com 

Vince Camuto Orla Tote

Amazon

Shop now: $101; amazon.com

If you live in an area where you’ll be dealing with cold weather and gloomy days for the next few months, you might as well do it in comfort and style by treating yourself to a few faux shearling pieces.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

M. Gemi
Hollywood Loves This Italian Shoe Brand, and Its Ultra-Comfy Boots Are the Cheapest They’ve Been All Year
Amazon Fleece Joggers
These Best-Selling Amazon Joggers Are Fleece-Lined for Snuggly Winter Warmth
Picky Editor Approved Gifts
I’m a Picky Fashion Editor, but Even I Would be Head Over Heels for These 15 Gifts
Related Articles
M. Gemi
Hollywood Loves This Italian Shoe Brand, and Its Ultra-Comfy Boots Are the Cheapest They’ve Been All Year
Kate Middletonâs Christmas Card Outfit Includes the Classic White Sneakers Available for $36 at Amazon
Kate Middleton Loves These White Sneakers So Much, She Even Wore Them in the Royal Family Christmas Card
Just in Time for the New Year, Shop the Jennifer Aniston-Loved Activewear Brand Up to 60% Off at Nordstrom
The Activewear Brand Worn by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Is Now Up to 60% Off at Nordstrom
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson Wore Winter’s Most Popular Coat With the Sexiest Shoe Trend of the Season
Gwyneth Paltrow Goop Holiday party
Gwyneth Paltrow Wore a Plunging Slip Dress With the Chunkiest Boots
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the TK Last-Minute Gifts Worth Shopping
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 5 Last-Minute Fashion Gifts Worth Buying
This Viral Hair Tool Preserves Blowouts for Up to a Week, and Claims to âChange Your Lifeâ
I Tried the Blowout-Preserving Hair Tool That Sold Out Five Times After Exploding on TikTok
Controversial Drop Shoulder Vest Trend
This Controversial Version of the Classic Puffer Vest Is Everywhere Right Now
Spice Up Your Holiday Wardrobe With These Sparkly Amazon Styles
Spice Up Your Holiday Wardrobe With These Sparkly Amazon Styles, Starting at $11
Amazon Very Merry Holiday Deals
Amazon’s Massive Holiday Sale Is Here, and We Found 15 Discounted Gifts That’ll Still Arrive in Time
These Are Amazon Shoppersâ Top 10 Most Wished for Beauty Items for December
Amazon Shoppers Have Spoken: These Are the Top 10 Most Wished for Beauty Products in December
These Slippers Have Over 27,000 Five-Star Ratings, and Customers Say Theyâve âHeld Up Better Than Uggsâ
Shoppers Say These Cushy Slippers Are “Just as Comfortable and Warm” as Uggs — and They’re $28 Right Now
LOTD 12/09
Zoey Deutch’s Coordinating Hot Pink Outfit Reminds Us That Barbiecore Is Still Very Trendy
Amazon Leggings Roundup
Out of Thousands of Leggings on Amazon, These 10 Winter Pairs Under $40 Belong in Your Closet
Nisolo Leather Boots Review
I Wear These Waterproof Leather Ankle Boots for 12+ Hours a Day in the Winter
A Dermatologist Shared the 6 Hydrating Products You Need in Your Winter Skincare Routine
A Dermatologist Shared the 6 Hydrating Products You Need in Your Winter Skincare Routine