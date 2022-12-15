The Season of Faux Shearling Is Here, and Amazon Is Chock-Full of Fuzzy Jackets, Boots, and Bags

While I’m not a huge fan of freezing cold weather, I look forward to winter each year because it’s the season of cozy fashion. There’s just something about wrapping myself in a fuzzy sweater or jacket and throwing on a pair of fleece-lined boots that sparks joy, even on the gloomiest of days. If you’re also a fan of super soft jackets, boots, and bags — and could use a few new options this season — look no further than Amazon’s winter fashion section. The retailer has tons of quality faux-shearling pieces, and I found the nine best styles to shop now.

Shop Faux Shearling Jackets:

A faux-shearling-lined jacket is the perfect outerwear choice for cold winter days when you’re looking for something a bit more stylish than a parka. Wear it with everything from jeans and a sweater to a mini dress and tights for an instant cool-girl vibe.

There are many ways to add faux-shearling details to a jacket. Go for a full-on fuzzy moment with this $69 Daily Ritual mid-thigh-length teddy coat that comes in 11 colors and patterns. It has oversized lapels, two buttons on the front, and convenient side pockets. An even warmer option, the Orolay fleece-covered down jacket is covered with faux shearling on both the front and the back, and it has down-filled sleeves for extra insulation. And for winter evenings, this shearling-lined moto jacket is the way to go. Available in 10 faux leather and fleece combinations, it has a zipper down the front and an adjustable belt around the bottom.

Shop Faux Shearling Boots:

If you can’t stand the feeling of cold feet in the winter, you need a pair of faux shearling boots. They’ll keep your toes extra warm and toasty, while making even the simplest outfits look stylish.

Of course, Ugg is the first brand that comes to mind when I think of shearling boots. This fashion-forward pair is made from suede with shearling lining that folds over onto the cuff of the boots, creating the ideal mix of warmth and style. For a more casual vibe, go with these Koolaburra by Ugg slip-on boots that are covered with faux shearling both inside and out, complete with a decorative lace detail on the front. And for dressier outfits, these Marc Fisher tie-up boots (which I own and love) are a must-have. Not only do the leather boots have trendy lug soles, but the tongue is covered in white shearling for extra flair and warmth.

Shop Faux Shearling Bags:

Compared to faux shearling jackets and boots, fuzzy bags are a more unexpected way to hop on the trend. From crossbodies to totes, faux shearling handbags are the seasonal accessory that will pull your outfits together for the next few months.

Just because a bag is covered in fleece doesn’t mean it can’t be functional. This Baggallini faux shearling crossbody has three zippered pockets and one slip pocket on the outside, along with a few interior pockets and card slots, allowing you to keep your everyday belongings organized. There are also tons of faux shearling totes to choose from, like this mini style from The Drop that’s just the right size to fit your essentials. If you need more space, go for this Vince Camuto synthetic leather tote with faux shearling trim. It has a zipper closure up top, along with pockets inside for everything you may need to get through the day.

If you live in an area where you’ll be dealing with cold weather and gloomy days for the next few months, you might as well do it in comfort and style by treating yourself to a few faux shearling pieces.

