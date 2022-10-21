When it comes to looking for fall pieces that’ll amp up your wardrobe, faux-leather fashion belongs at the top of your list. Shopping for vegan leather may have felt limited to classic moto jackets in the past, but that’s no longer the case; you can find luxe, faux-leather pieces in just about every category now.

Whether you want to swap your go-to power blazer for an of-the-moment leatherette version (do it!), or you’re ready to try those adored Spanx leggings everyone always talks about, Amazon has a solid selection of faux-leather clothes, shoes, and accessories.

To narrow down your shopping list, we tapped personal shopper and stylist Leigh Pollack to better explain why shopping vegan is a win-win. “Faux leather tends to be less expensive than animal leather, and of course, vegan leather is more environmentally-friendly and sustainable than real leather,” Pollack explained. “Some faux leathers are even more comfortable because they can be more breathable, and it is usually easier to integrate lycra/stretch into manmade materials.”

Below, check out 10 fall-ready faux-leather pieces on Amazon, starting at $25.

Shop Faux-Leather Fashion:

We have celebrities like Jennifer Garner and Hailey Bieber to thank for putting the puffer vest back on the sartorial map, and now, you can grab this fall essential in faux-leather. Available in six colors, this quilted vest has a high collar, a cropped fit, and both zipper and snap closures. Style it like Bieber over a matching sweatsuit for a casual outing, or spice it up with dark jeans, a sweater, and booties.

Amazon

Shop now: $50 (Originally $60); amazon.com



You’ll get a ton of wear out of this short-sleeve, belted dress, and it’s one of Pollack’s favorites. “I love the proportions of this dress, the beautiful caramel color of the faux leather, the great notched collar, the gathered sleeves, and the fun pockets,” she said. Pollack offered a no-brainer styling tip for those who want to personalize the dress. “Swap out the included trench belt for your own.” She specifically recommended an animal-print one.

Amazon

Shop now: $249; amazon.com

Prepare yourself now — these vegan leather pants will thrust you into the spotlight. They’ve got it all: a nice straight leg, a high waistband, and pockets. Plus, they’re easy to style. “Wear these to the office with a tucked blouse and kitten heels, or out on the town with a bodysuit and ultra high platforms,” Pollack said.

Amazon

Shop now: $35; amazon.com

These Dr. Martens vegan boots are an environmentally-friendly take on the brand’s timeless OG shoe. They have blacked out eyelets and laces, along with a convenient side zipper and a thick rubber platform. As to be expected, this shoe goes with everything from jeans to maxi dresses.

Amazon

Shop now: $200; amazon.com

Fall calls for an accessory upgrade, and this ‘90s-inspired, faux-leather bucket hat from Lack of Color is a stunner. “I love the tan color and the pocket detail,” Pollack said. “Personalize this hat by adding a feather or some other trinket to the pocket.”

Amazon

Shop now: $50; amazon.com

The shirt and jacket hybrid remains a trendy silhouette, and this vegan leather one is especially unique. “This Ferngirl piece is a cool way to combine two big trends for fall: faux leather and the shacket,” Pollack said. It comes in 11 shades and is available in sizes S to XL. One shopper was especially happy with how it felt, describing it as “​​butter soft.”

Amazon

Shop now: $41 (Originally $66); amazon.com

Chances are, if you’ve asked someone what their favorite faux-leather leggings are, they’ve mentioned Spanx (InStyle editors have certainly raved about them). “Spanx leggings are almost universally flattering,” Pollack said. “I have sold them to pregnant clients, professional clients looking for flattering and comfortable silhouettes for the office, and stay-at-home moms looking for easy separates.” This olive green pair features an unexpected croc-embossed, shiny texture that’ll look great with an oversized sweater.

Amazon

Shop now: $64 (Originally $98); amazon.com

Retire last year’s boxy blazer for this oversized, faux-leather option with fabric-covered buttons and four pockets. Not sure how you’d style it? Pollack answered: “Wear it over straight-leg or button-fly mom jeans with a well-fitted T-shirt, belt, and boots, sneakers, or even pumps.”

Amazon

Shop now: $118; amazon.com

You’ll be surprised at how much you end up wearing faux-leather shorts. This bell-shaped pair ranks high in the comfort department, thanks to a pull-on waistband and loose, paper-bag-style fit. For a casual going-out look, wear them with your favorite band T-shirt and an oversized shacket, or for something more elevated, wear them over a bodysuit.



Amazon

Shop now: $24 (Originally $28); amazon.com

There are endless ways to style a puffer (with leggings, a dress, a skirt — we can go on), so you’ll get more than enough opportunity to wear this leatherette number. Pollack said this one is an especially “fun and practical way to embrace the faux-leather trend.” It comes in four colors and has nice deep pockets to stick your hands into when it’s chilly.

Amazon

Shop now: $53 with coupon (Originally $63); amazon.com

