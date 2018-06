Zombie How-To for Halloween

Choose a matte concealer that is 3 shades lighter than your skin tone (if you are a pale skin tone, you can use white). Apply the concealer liberally, as you would foundation, being careful to NOT apply around the eye area. This will allow your real skin tone to create the hollowed out look of a Zombie eye socket.2. Using a fluffy brush, like M•A•C’s #217 ($24; maccosmetics.com ), and a neutral cool eye shadow range, darken the upper and lower lash line of the eye. You can also add to the entire brow highlight area.